Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape

AFP Published October 15, 2022 Updated October 15, 2022 09:51pm

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault, prosecutors said on Saturday.

The 21-year-old England international is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday facing three counts relating to the same woman.

The player was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He had been on bail since then but was arrested on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions.

Shortly after 1500 GMT, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Greenwood.

Janet Potter, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“All three counts relate to the same complainant. Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police.”

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, Greenwood, who has made one appearance for England, was suspended from playing or training with United.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.

Greenwood, who made his United debut in 2019 after coming through the youth ranks, has played 129 times for the club, scoring 35 goals.

He signed a new deal in February 2021, keeping him at Old Trafford until at least 2025.

Greenwood made his England debut against Iceland in September 2020 but he and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden were sent home after a breach of the team’s coronavirus guidelines.

He has yet to win another cap for the Three Lions.

