Swiss want $1,000 fines for ‘burqa ban’ violators

Reuters Published October 12, 2022 Updated October 12, 2022 04:36pm
<p>A woman wearing a niqab takes a picture from a lookout above lake Lungenersee at the Bruenigpass mountain pass road, Switzerland, August 3, 2017. — Reuters/File</p>

A woman wearing a niqab takes a picture from a lookout above lake Lungenersee at the Bruenigpass mountain pass road, Switzerland, August 3, 2017. — Reuters/File

The Swiss government sent a draft law to parliament on Wednesday seeking to fine people who violate a national ban on face coverings up to 1,000 Swiss francs ($1,005) as it seeks to implement a “burqa ban” law.

The far-right proposal to ban facial coverings in public won a narrow victory in a binding referendum last year after being launched by the same group that organised a 2009 ban on new minarets.

The cabinet proposal to levy fines did not mention Islam directly and is also aimed at stopping violent street protesters from wearing masks, yet local politicians, media and campaigners refer to the measure as the “burqa ban”.

After consultations, the cabinet watered down calls to anchor it in the criminal code and fine offenders up to 10,000 francs.

“The ban on covering faces aims to ensure public safety and order. Punishment is not the priority,” it said in a statement.

Several exemptions to the law were also included in the draft.

The government suggested waiving the ban on aircraft, in diplomatic premises and places of worship. Coverings linked to health, safety, climatic conditions and local customs would remain valid. Artistic performances and advertising would be exempt.

Masks deemed necessary to protect oneself while exercising fundamental rights to expression and assembly would be allowed as long as authorities approved and public order was assured.

Proponents of the ban had called facial coverings a symbol of extreme, political Islam. Muslim groups condemned the vote as discriminatory and vowed legal challenges.

France banned wearing full-face veils in public in 2011 and Denmark, Austria, the Netherlands and Bulgaria have full or partial bans on wearing face coverings in public.

Muslims make up around five per cent of the Swiss population, most with roots in Turkey, Bosnia and Kosovo.

Avenfield belong to Who?
Oct 12, 2022 04:40pm
Strange many people will stand up for Iranian women rights but become meeker than a church mouse for Swiss women
Reply Recommend 0
John
Oct 12, 2022 04:48pm
Excellent decision , their country their rule
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Oct 12, 2022 04:50pm
There can be no justification to cover faces in modern societies like Switzerland.
Reply Recommend 0
EL sid
Oct 12, 2022 05:04pm
Then why is the rest of the world's women protesting for the "right to choose"
Reply Recommend 0
Crusader
Oct 12, 2022 05:07pm
So why isn't the world protesting? Women's rights are being crushed like Iran.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehroo
Oct 12, 2022 05:08pm
...so much for west respecting individualism!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 12, 2022 05:08pm
Bring it on. You ain't seen nothing as yet.
Reply Recommend 0
Ab01
Oct 12, 2022 05:09pm
Wonderful, Now the rich and famous from Pakistan needs to find tax heaven other than Switzerland!!
Reply Recommend 0
Jalal
Oct 12, 2022 05:23pm
Right move except most of those that wear won’t have the fine amount so they need a different strategy.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Crackpott
Oct 12, 2022 05:27pm
Great step in saving European life style and freedom.
Reply Recommend 0

