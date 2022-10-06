DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 07, 2022

Oil hovers near three-week highs after Opec+ agrees to slash crude output

Reuters Published October 6, 2022 Updated October 6, 2022 01:19pm

Oil prices stabilised near three-week highs on Thursday after Opec+ agreed to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to slash production by about two million barrels per day, the largest reduction since 2020.

Brent crude futures for December settlement edged down eight cents to $93.29 per barrel by 0656 GMT after settling 1.7pc higher in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for November delivery slid 15 cents to $87.61 per barrel, building on a 1.4pc rise on Tuesday.

The agreement between the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies including Russia, a group known as Opec+, comes ahead of a European Union embargo on Russian oil and would squeeze supplies in an already tight market, adding to inflation.

“This latest action from Opec+ suggests that there is upside to our current full year 2023 forecast of $97/bbl,” ING analysts said in a note.

However, given that production at some of the Opec+ countries are below target levels, the actual cut would be smaller than the two million bpd reduction agreed to at the meeting.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said the real supply cut would be about 1m to 1.1m bpd and they were in response to rising interest rates in the West and a weakening global economy.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has criticised the deal as being “shortsighted”. The White House said President Biden would continue to assess whether to release further strategic oil stocks to lower prices.

The White House said it would consult with Congress on additional paths to reduce Opec and its allies’ control over energy prices in an apparent reference to legislation that could expose members of the group to antitrust lawsuits.

“The final market impact would depend on the duration of the agreement, as Opec+ decided to extend its Declaration of Cooperation until the end of 2023,” Citi analysts said in a note, adding that the supply cuts will keep global inventories low for longer and tighten markets in 2023.

More than half of the one million bpd supply cut is expected to come from the world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia, analysts at RBC Capital said.

Separately on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia may cut oil output in an attempt to offset the effects of price caps imposed by the West over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

A draw in US oil stockpiles last week also supported prices. Crude inventories dropped by 1.4m barrels in the week ended Sept 30 to 429.2m barrels, the Energy Information Administration said.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Guru
Oct 06, 2022 10:02am
To stabilise world economy crude must be at 60 usd per barrel.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Oct 06, 2022 11:14am
Oil mafia only interested in earning money on peoples suffering. Lets see how USA will react to this
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 06, 2022 12:04pm
When the supply of any commodity especially oil and gas go down, demand automatically goes up resulting in increase in the prices.
Reply Recommend 0
Demagogue.
Oct 06, 2022 09:31pm
Oil prices will never be normal until sanctions lifted on Venezuela & Iran. A level playing field emerge once sanctions lifted. Russia could have yield to sanctions,had China & India not supported Russia. But that didn’t happened. But UN must sustain its pressure on Russia, until it vacate Ukraine.
Reply Recommend 0
Gulshan Omar
Oct 06, 2022 10:05pm
I agree with Imran Khan, our ex-Pm. that we must import oil from Russia. We are tired of toeing US interest.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

‘Draconian’ law
06 Oct, 2022

‘Draconian’ law

THE debate over what it means to be ‘sadiq’ and ‘ameen’ has reignited after the incumbent Supreme Court ...
Welcome clarity
Updated 06 Oct, 2022

Welcome clarity

There needs to be consensus amongst all political actors that matters of governance should be the exclusive domain of civilians.
Car purchases
06 Oct, 2022

Car purchases

IF we are in the market to buy a new car, we end up paying a significantly large amount as premium over the sticker...
More than economics
Updated 05 Oct, 2022

More than economics

Ishaq Dar’s appointment is but a sign of the paradigm shift in economic policymaking.
Dens of corruption
05 Oct, 2022

Dens of corruption

MOST prisons in Pakistan are a microcosm of the inequitable and exploitative world outside their walls. A probe by...
Football tragedy
05 Oct, 2022

Football tragedy

SPORTS arouses the rawest of human emotions. Football is no exception — in fact, the passions on display at...