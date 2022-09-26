Journalist robbed at gunpoint in Karachi’s Federal B area: police

Four armed men looted cash and other valuables from a journalist at gunpoint when he was out on an assignment in Karachi’s Federal B area, the police said on Monday.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Tanveer Ahmed, visibly distraught, said that the robbers took equipment worth Rs500,000, which included cameras, lenses, and mobile phones.

“We came here for the coverage of a food court and had equipment which is used during shooting,” he said. “Four armed men on two motorcycles came here and looted us at gunpoint. At that moment, a police mobile passed by too […] we called them several times but they didn’t stop.”

The journalist said that the robbers also took the equipment from a team associated with a television channel.

“Right now, I have lost my entire life’s savings. I have nothing left now,” Ahmed added.

Separately, in a complaint filed at the Yusuf Plaza police station, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the journalist said his team was covering a woman’s story in the neighbourhood where he was robbed.

After the incident was reported, Additional Inspector General of Karachi Police Javed Odho took notice of the crime and sought a detailed report from the area’s deputy inspector general, according to the police spokesperson.

He directed the police to immediately arrest the suspects and recover the looted valuables.