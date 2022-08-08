DAWN.COM Logo

Ferozabad AC robbed at gunpoint in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area: police

Imtiaz Ali Published August 8, 2022 Updated August 8, 2022 09:24pm
<p>Ferozabad AC Asma Batool robbed at gunpoint in Karachi’s Bahadurabad. — Photo courtesy: screengrab from CCTV footage</p>

A lone armed bike rider looted cash and other valuables from Ferozabad Assistant Commissioner (AC) Asma Batool at gunpoint when she along with her family visited a restaurant in Bahadurabad, the police confirmed on Monday.

“We have taken the CCTV footage and made headways,” said East Senior Superintendent of Police Syed Abdul Rahim Sherazi, adding that a first information report (FIR) had been registered at the New Town police station under Section 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Later in the day, Sindh Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput took notice of the incident and ordered Additional Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho to arrest the suspects at the earliest.

CCTV footage of the crime doing rounds on social media showed the suspect driving close by the assistant commissioner before snatching her belongings. The officer initially resisted and then proceeded to drive off.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the AC said that she, along with her husband and children, went to a restaurant on Alamgir road for breakfast on Sunday morning.

The FIR stated that she had parked her car and as her family disembarked and moved away, one suspect on a motorbike, wearing a pant and a shirt, came close to her.

“He [the suspect] pointed a pistol toward me,” Batool said, adding that the suspect snatched her gold ornaments, cellphone, Rs5,000-Rs6,000, three ATM cards, one service card, her original CNIC and fled.

Batool said she could identify the suspect.

