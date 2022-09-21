DAWN.COM Logo

Putin orders partial Russian mobilisation, warns West over nuclear blackmail

Reuters Published September 21, 2022 Updated September 21, 2022 01:43pm
<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address announcing a partial mobilisation in the course of Russia-Ukraine military conflict in Moscow, Russia, in this still image taken from video released on Wednesday. — Reuters</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial military mobilisation, as Russian forces battle a Ukrainian counter-offensive that has regained some occupied territory.

In a televised address, Putin said the partial mobilisation of its 2 million-strong military reserves was to defend Russia and its territories, claiming the West wants to destroy Russia and did not want peace in Ukraine.

To protect homeland, its sovereignty (), I consider it necessary to support the decision of the General Staff on partial mobilisation, he said.

Putin restated his aim was to “liberate” east Ukraine’s Donbas industrial heartland region and that most people in the region did not want to return to what he called the “yoke” of Ukraine.

Putin said the West had engaged in nuclear blackmail, but Russia had “lots of weapons to reply” and that he was not bluffing.

Also read: Russia triggers plan to formally annex occupied Ukrainian regions

Russia already considers Luhansk and Donetsk, which together make up the Donbas region Moscow partially occupied in 2014, to be independent states.

Ukraine and the West consider all parts of Ukraine held by Russian forces to be illegally occupied.

Russia now holds about 60 per cent of Donetsk and had captured nearly all of Luhansk by July after slow advances during months of intense fighting.

Those gains are now under threat after Russian forces were driven from neighbouring Kharkiv province this month, losing control of their main supply lines for much of the Donetsk and Luhansk front lines.

In an apparently coordinated move, pro-Russian figures on Tuesday announced referendums for Sept. 23-27 in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces, representing around 15pc of Ukrainian territory, or an area about the size of Hungary.

Partial mobilisation will see 300,000 drafted: minister

Meanwhile, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that President Putin’s decree on partial mobilisation would see 300,000 additional personnel called up to serve in Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

In an interview with Russian state television, Shoigu said that students and those who served as conscripts would not be called up, and that the majority of Russia’s millions-strong reserves would not be drafted.

Russia’s mobilisation was ‘predictable’, Ukraine says

Russia’s mobilisation was a predictable step that will prove extremely unpopular and underscores that the war is not going according to Moscow’s plan, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a response to Russia’s announcement.

Podolyak said in a text message to Reuters that Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to shift the blame for starting an “unprovoked war” and Russia’s worsening economic situation onto the West.

“Absolutely predictable appeal, which looks more like an attempt to justify their own failure,” Podolyak wrote, giving the first reaction by Ukraine’s presidential office.

“The war is clearly not going according to Russia’s scenario and therefore required Putin to make extremely unpopular decisions to mobilize and severely restrict the rights of people.”

Average Aadmi
Sep 21, 2022 12:34pm
Putin is doing what every despot does…. Dreaming!
Inquisitor
Sep 21, 2022 12:43pm
There is no end of Moscows scheming, lies and verbal gymnastics: this mobilisation is to "defend Russia and its territories". The Ukraine (let alone NATO) has not stepped foot on one centimentre of Russian land; it is Russia that invaded Ukraine. Russia is delusional to claim the Donbas and Luhansk as its "territories" because 140 countrues in the UN have voted against then and even friends China and India (who in any case have openly chided Putin for this war) don't agree.
Inquisitor
Sep 21, 2022 12:48pm
Yet more deciet in one story: Putin says "the West had engaged in nuclear blackmail, but Russia had 'lots of weapons to reply' and that he was not bluffing. Putin is the only one who has threated to use nukes; no one in the West raised this dreadful spectre, except to repond to Puntin's outrageous threats.
Changez Khan
Sep 21, 2022 01:36pm
What he says he means it. Ukraine must sit down with him and accept his conditions otherwise this war will go out of control.
Mir Wazir Khan
Sep 21, 2022 02:18pm
A great flare- up seems imminent and it was feared since the success of Maidan revolution in Ukraine which forced elected government out of office. The West and Russia failed to develop smooth relations despite collapse of Soviet Union and many concessions under Gorbachev and then Yaltsin to end the Cold War. The small states of Europe always fear Russia's territorial size and collossal armaments and would prefer to subdue her by all means possible. The rest seems unpredictable.
El Cid
Sep 21, 2022 02:22pm
@Average Aadmi, "Putin is doing what every despot does…. Dreaming!" Putin is not dreaming. Putin is reacting to to an existential threat to his country. The west is planning to destroy Russia.
