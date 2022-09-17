DAWN.COM Logo

Turkiye’s Erdogan targets joining Shanghai Cooperation Organisation: media

Reuters Published September 17, 2022 Updated September 17, 2022 10:45pm
<p>Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022.—Sputnik/Alexander Demyanchuk/Pool via Reuters</p>

Turkiye President Tayyip Erdogan said he was targeting membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for Nato-member Turkiye, broadcaster NTV and other media said on Saturday.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the SCO summit in Uzbekistan before heading to the United States.

“Our relations with these countries will be moved to a much different position with this step,” Erdogan said.

“When asked if he meant membership of the SCO, he said, “Of course, that’s the target”.

Turkiye is currently a dialogue partner of the SCO, whose members are China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Amid bilateral discussions at the summit, Erdogan had talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan said Turkey and Russia had reached a deal resolving a dispute over a nuclear power plant being built at Akkuyu in southern Turkey.

NTV reported Erdogan as saying that the Turkish contractor IC Ictas had been reinstated in the project, confirming comments by two sources to Reuters on Friday. Read full story

Last month, the Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom, which is running the project, terminated its contract with IC Ictas over what it called “numerous violations”.

“God willing we will be able to finish and inaugurate the first (Akkuyu) unit in 2023,” Erdogan added.

