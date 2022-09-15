DAWN.COM Logo

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank raids

AFP | Dawn.com Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 05:37pm
<p>Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian Udai Salah, 17, who was killed by Israeli forces during attacks in a raid, in Kafar Dan village near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Sept 15. — Reuters</p>

A Palestinian teenager was killed on Thursday during raids from Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank as the military was pursuing targets allegedly linked to a soldier’s killing.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the victim as Uday Salah, 17, saying he was “killed by a bullet to the head fired by the Israeli occupation soldiers in Kafr Dan, Jenin governorate”, an area that has seen near-daily violence in recent months.

The Israeli army said its forces were “mapping out the homes of the terrorists who killed Major Bar Falah”, who was shot dead at a checkpoint north of Jenin in pre-dawn clashes on Wednesday. Two Palestinians, Ahmed Abed and Abdul Rahman Abed, also died in Wednesday’s violence.

The army added that the aim of the mapping exercise was “to examine the possibility of demolishing the residences of the terrorists”, who killed Falah, part of Israel’s controversial practice of destroying the homes of Palestinian fighters accused of deadly attacks.

“During the mapping process, armed suspects hurled explosive devices and Molotov cocktails and fired toward the soldiers,” the statement said.

“In response, the soldiers fired toward the suspects. Hits were identified.”

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that soldiers had raided the family homes of both Ahmed and Abdul Rahman, and arrested “Amer Taha Abed, who is the cousin of the martyr Ahmed Abed”.

The army said that “two suspects were apprehended for assisting the terrorists who shot Major Bar Falah,” adding that six more suspects were arrested in other West Bank locations.

Hamas “saluted” the “heroes of Jenin who fought tonight”, praising Palestinians who “stand up to the daily raids by the occupation throughout the occupied West Bank.”

The Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s secular Fatah movement, said its fighters were involved in Thursday’s clashes.

The same movement had claimed responsibility for the Israeli major’s death on Wednesday.

Jenin has suffered frequent violence in recent months, part of a deadly flare-up that began in mid-March.

Israel has launched near-nightly raids on West Bank towns and cities that have killed dozens of Palestinians, including fighters.

Last week, Israeli army chief Aviv Kohavi said “around 1,500 wanted people were arrested and hundreds of attacks prevented” in the operations.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 when it captured the territory from Jordan.

fazalpk
Sep 15, 2022 05:52pm
Holocaust going on.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Sep 15, 2022 05:56pm
Sleeping and blind OIC, UNO Long live Palestine resistance
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar H Naqvi
Sep 15, 2022 05:57pm
War crimes.
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Sep 15, 2022 06:36pm
Basic common sense is - never poke at someone who is powerful than you.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Sep 15, 2022 06:50pm
I have invaded your land and if your resists I will demolish your house and turn your homeless. Yet we think rate this a 'conflict'. This is an all out occupation.
Reply Recommend 0
surendra sukhtankar, Troy, Michigan
Sep 15, 2022 06:57pm
Terrorists must be eliminated.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Sep 15, 2022 08:50pm
The soldiers acted in self defence. Case closed.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Sep 15, 2022 09:03pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, you are also sleeping right? “ Sleeping and blind OIC, UNO Long live Palestine resistance”- what you can do about it, nothing.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Sep 15, 2022 09:04pm
@haris, that is their land. No invasion, their land from centuries from the time of musa.
Reply Recommend 0
Free Palestine
Sep 15, 2022 09:14pm
It seems Israelis got international killings license to kill Palestinians specially youths whenever they want it and the Western Countries never say or react to stop these killings of powerless Palestinians. Thanks to the West.
Reply Recommend 0

