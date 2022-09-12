DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 12, 2022

Gyanvapi mosque case: Indian court rules Hindu plea for worship in grounds maintainable

Dawn.com Published September 12, 2022 Updated September 12, 2022 06:51pm
<p>In this file photo, a worker stands on a temple rooftop adjacent to the Gyanvapi Mosque in the northern city of Varanasi, India. — Reuters/File</p>

In this file photo, a worker stands on a temple rooftop adjacent to the Gyanvapi Mosque in the northern city of Varanasi, India. — Reuters/File

An Indian court has upheld the maintainability of a petition filed by Hindu women seeking permission for worship in one of the country’s highest-profile mosques, multiple Indian media outlets reported on Monday.

Varanasi city’s Gyanvapi mosque, located in the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is one of the several mosques in northern Uttar Pradesh that Hindu hardliners believe — in common with some other religious sites — was built on top of demolished Hindu temples.

In May, India’s Supreme Court had overturned a local order to ban large Muslim prayer gatherings in the mosque after a survey team said it found relics of the Hindu god Shiva and other Hindu symbols there.

The Supreme Court order had come a day after a local Varanasi court ruled that Islamic gatherings in the Gyanvapi mosque should be limited to 20 people. The local court had ordered the survey of the mosque after five women sought permission to perform Hindu rituals in one part of it, saying a Hindu temple once stood on the site.

Read more: Hindu extremists target Muslim sites in India — even Taj Mahal

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had subsequently filed an application against the maintainability of the plea by the Hindu litigants, arguing that it violated the “Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which states that the religious character of a place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947 cannot be changed”, the Scroll reported.

The report added that the district judge had reserved his verdict on the application last month.

In its verdict on Monday, the court announced that the law could not prevent the Hindu litigants from worshipping in the mosque’s grounds since they were offering prayers there even after Aug 15, 1947.

According to the report, the judge also noted that the litigants had not demanded the conversion of the mosque into a temple.

“The plaintiffs are only demanding right to worship Maa Sringar Gauri and other visible and invisible deities which were being worshipped incessantly till 1993 and after 1993 till now once in a year…” the report quoted the court order as saying.

The Hindustan Times reported that the next case hearing is on September 22.

Speaking to The Wire, SM Yasin, the general secretary of the mosque committee, said, “We are waiting for the final order, our next logical step will then be to approach the high court.”

Indian Muslims
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ijaz
Sep 12, 2022 06:48pm
We should open our borders for Indian muslims, our country created for them also.
Reply Recommend 0
Eternal_Dharma
Sep 12, 2022 06:51pm
Well done. Onward and forward for restoring justice to the majority community in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Lost Track
Sep 12, 2022 06:51pm
In India everyone has to follow the law. No ladla there.
Reply Recommend 0
kumar
Sep 12, 2022 06:58pm
The walls in the picture are very obvious of the original structure.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Daraliya
Sep 12, 2022 07:05pm
So what must Pakistan do about this matter?
Reply Recommend 0
Fawaz
Sep 12, 2022 07:13pm
Good balanced verdict
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Atam Vetta
Sep 12, 2022 07:15pm
@Ijaz, excellent idea. This will show how few Indian Muslims want to live in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political calculus
Updated 12 Sep, 2022

Political calculus

There are many precedents for the ‘minus-one formula’ and ‘technical knockout’ in Pakistan’s political history.
Deep divisions
12 Sep, 2022

Deep divisions

SOCIAL hyperpolarisation, gradually becoming apparent not just in developing democracies but also in the more ...
Orange Line inauguration
12 Sep, 2022

Orange Line inauguration

AFTER over six years since the project was launched, Karachi got its second multicoloured bus rapid transit line to...
An appeal to the world
Updated 11 Sep, 2022

An appeal to the world

The world’s initial response to the tragedy has so far been underwhelming at best.
More platitudes?
11 Sep, 2022

More platitudes?

THE families of missing people are caught in a nightmare that appears to have no end. Stonewalling, platitudes, ...
Barbaric behaviour
11 Sep, 2022

Barbaric behaviour

IN Pakistan, it is often the case that the state and its functionaries are at the beck and call of the elite, often...