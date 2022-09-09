Imran holds courts responsible for lack of progress

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said no country could progress unless the courts delivered justice.

He was addressing a public gathering at Babar Chowk on Multan’s Vehari Road to support his party’s nominee for by-election in the city’s NA-157 constituency, Meher Bano Qureshi.

The event comes after the Islamabad High Court earlier in the afternoon decided to indict Khan in contempt of court proceedings against him for passing controversial remarks against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, calling his response “unsatisfactory”.

In Multan, Mr Khan said no country could prosper without implementing laws for both the rich and poor, adding there were two types of laws in the country — one for the rich and another for the poor. “The rich are not being apprehended for their wrongdoings, but the poor are languishing in jails over minor crimes,” he said. “We have to establish a society that believes in justice. I can bring prosperity to the country if I am given a second chance to govern.”

Says he can facilitate 10m overseas Pakistanis to invest in country if given power again

He further said courts would have to deliver justice without which the country could not prosper. “The entire developed world ensured justice while there was a poor situation in the third world.”

The PTI chairman said he could bring in foreign investment and not let the country get into debt. “Around 10 million Pakistanis are living abroad and I will facilitate them to invest in the country. The overseas Pakistanis can only invest if there is justice in the country,” he commented.

Carrying on from previous rallies, Mr Khan played for the participants a video clip showing PML-N workers attacking the Supreme Court in the 90s. He said former chief justice of Pakistan Sajjad Ali Shah was going to announce a verdict against PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif when workers attacked the court and the CJP had to run to save his life.

He also quoted examples of justice delivery from the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) whom he said would take action even if his daughter was involved in any offence.

Mr Khan then turned his guns towards his political opponents. He said two families — Sharifs and Bhuttos/Zardari — were ruling and looting the country for 30 years and shifting their corruption money to foreign countries. Both powerful families were evading laws for 30 years. “Nawaz Sharif was demanding another NRO (relief in corruption cases) to come back to the country and loot it,” he claimed, adding only the small fish were caught in the net while the big ones would tear the net and flee.

While commenting on the cancellation of all by-elections due to floods, the former premier claimed his opponents had got the polls cancelled after looking at the PTI’s public gatherings. They, including Mr X, the administration and all political parties could not win the July 17 by-elections, he remarked, adding his opponents had run away from contesting the by-elections over fear of losing.

Earlier in the evening, the Election Commission of Pakistan put off the by-elections scheduled for Sept 11 and 25, and Oct 2 owing to the devastation caused by the recent flash floods.

Acknowledging the gathering at the event, Imran Khan said the nation had awakened. “I salute the spirit and passion of Multan, especially the women.”

He said Meherbano Qureshi’s opponent in the by-polls “worshipped money”, adding the PTI lawmakers were being threatened to quit the party, while anchors and journalists were also being harassed.

Mr Khan said his party would liberate the country and gain “real freedom”.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2022