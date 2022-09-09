DAWN.COM Logo

Imran holds courts responsible for lack of progress

Imran Gabol Published September 9, 2022 Updated September 9, 2022 08:28am
PTI chief Imran Khan addresses a press conference in Multan on Thursday. — Screengrab via Twitter
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said no country could progress unless the courts delivered justice.

He was addressing a public gathering at Babar Chowk on Multan’s Vehari Road to support his party’s nominee for by-election in the city’s NA-157 constituency, Meher Bano Qureshi.

The event comes after the Islamabad High Court earlier in the afternoon decided to indict Khan in contempt of court proceedings against him for passing controversial remarks against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, calling his response “unsatisfactory”.

In Multan, Mr Khan said no country could prosper without implementing laws for both the rich and poor, adding there were two types of laws in the country — one for the rich and another for the poor. “The rich are not being apprehended for their wrongdoings, but the poor are languishing in jails over minor crimes,” he said. “We have to establish a society that believes in justice. I can bring prosperity to the country if I am given a second chance to govern.”

Says he can facilitate 10m overseas Pakistanis to invest in country if given power again

He further said courts would have to deliver justice without which the country could not prosper. “The entire developed world ensured justice while there was a poor situation in the third world.”

The PTI chairman said he could bring in foreign investment and not let the country get into debt. “Around 10 million Pakistanis are living abroad and I will facilitate them to invest in the country. The overseas Pakistanis can only invest if there is justice in the country,” he commented.

Carrying on from previous rallies, Mr Khan played for the participants a video clip showing PML-N workers attacking the Supreme Court in the 90s. He said former chief justice of Pakistan Sajjad Ali Shah was going to announce a verdict against PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif when workers attacked the court and the CJP had to run to save his life.

He also quoted examples of justice delivery from the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) whom he said would take action even if his daughter was involved in any offence.

Mr Khan then turned his guns towards his political opponents. He said two families — Sharifs and Bhuttos/Zardari — were ruling and looting the country for 30 years and shifting their corruption money to foreign countries. Both powerful families were evading laws for 30 years. “Nawaz Sharif was demanding another NRO (relief in corruption cases) to come back to the country and loot it,” he claimed, adding only the small fish were caught in the net while the big ones would tear the net and flee.

While commenting on the cancellation of all by-elections due to floods, the former premier claimed his opponents had got the polls cancelled after looking at the PTI’s public gatherings. They, including Mr X, the administration and all political parties could not win the July 17 by-elections, he remarked, adding his opponents had run away from contesting the by-elections over fear of losing.

Earlier in the evening, the Election Commission of Pakistan put off the by-elections scheduled for Sept 11 and 25, and Oct 2 owing to the devastation caused by the recent flash floods.

Acknowledging the gathering at the event, Imran Khan said the nation had awakened. “I salute the spirit and passion of Multan, especially the women.”

He said Meherbano Qureshi’s opponent in the by-polls “worshipped money”, adding the PTI lawmakers were being threatened to quit the party, while anchors and journalists were also being harassed.

Mr Khan said his party would liberate the country and gain “real freedom”.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2022

justpak
Sep 09, 2022 08:29am
Didn't he say he would remove corruption in 30 days and create Riyasat-e-Madinah before he came into power the last time? How did that go ?
Reply Recommend 0
Shafiqullah
Sep 09, 2022 08:42am
First get them to invest then talk about power
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Sep 09, 2022 08:43am
He also expects verdicts to be announced as per his wishes by hurling threats to judiciary like he did for Zeba chaudhry
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Sep 09, 2022 08:44am
Now the courts are after him to, somehow, by hook or by crook, bring him down to a disqualification. All on the basis of a flimsy excuse
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Sep 09, 2022 08:47am
If justice be delivered, he would already been in jail for ransacking and causing public property damage besides sued for levelling accusations.
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Sep 09, 2022 08:48am
You had the opportunity, what did you expect roll.back CPEC, sabotaged IMF funding, did go for privatization
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Sep 09, 2022 08:48am
Imran Khan is 100% correct
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 09, 2022 08:48am
IK is addicted to power. He says whatever is needed to get that back.
Reply Recommend 0
Jug Nu
Sep 09, 2022 08:49am
Like the 100 billion dollars he was bringing last time.
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Sep 09, 2022 08:50am
Anarchist, opportunist. Only words no action
Reply Recommend 0
Gal Wadh Gayi
Sep 09, 2022 08:54am
Where was he during past 4 years of PTI in power? All talk no display!
Reply Recommend 0
Sehar
Sep 09, 2022 08:54am
Everyone to blame except IK. Why didn’t he get them to invest when he was in power? Liar!!
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad Ghaffar
Sep 09, 2022 08:54am
Was any body stopping you to make these 10 million overseas Pakistanis Invest in Pakistan when you were in the government ?
Reply Recommend 0
Nasser
Sep 09, 2022 08:54am
Once again he himself is the subject of his speech. He being rich, his tirade needs no further explanation.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahoriyaa
Sep 09, 2022 08:55am
Lies Lies and more lies.. how far he make people stupid. What were u doing in last three and half years and 9 years in kpk?
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Sep 09, 2022 08:56am
Height of hypocrisy. This person who always blames others for dynastic politics himself campaigns for a candidate whose father is MNA and brother an MPA.
Reply Recommend 0
Reality
Sep 09, 2022 09:08am
The power to be wouldn't trust you for the reasons of plenty U turns of your in past and even present
Reply Recommend 0
ASHOK
Sep 09, 2022 09:12am
Fed up of Imran
Reply Recommend 0
NIK
Sep 09, 2022 09:15am
Do you have to be in power to pursued them to invest?
Reply Recommend 0
Sidhu
Sep 09, 2022 09:22am
Why his charity is organising fund raising programme all over USA when nation is facing crisis?
Reply Recommend 0
Atif Khan
Sep 09, 2022 09:22am
I am not an IK supporter but what he is saying is true. In any society, everything starts from Justice (speedy and affordable). The justice system in Pakistan is broken. Justice in Pakistan does not start till High Courts.
Reply Recommend 0
Nostalgia
Sep 09, 2022 09:25am
How much money did you bring in last time???
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Sep 09, 2022 09:25am
You mean overseas Pakistanis investing in plots in Bahria town and DHA.That’s Imran khan’s vision and solution to Pakistan’s economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Rameay
Sep 09, 2022 09:26am
Performance during last erra speaks volumes.
Reply Recommend 0
Gal Wadh Gayi
Sep 09, 2022 09:28am
After berating others for not obeying the law, or ‘why hide if honest’ statements..the great ‘tiger’ khan is hiding behind women and children, refusing a legal arrest! Have yet to see a more muafkati politician!
Reply Recommend 0
Guru
Sep 09, 2022 09:28am
Why it didn't happen during his regime for 4 years. All of a sudden how come 10.M agreed to invest in pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Demagogue.
Sep 09, 2022 09:29am
Absolutely right. Not only the Lower Courts, but even High Courts not delivering genuine Justice. Wasting time on suo moto actions.
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Sep 09, 2022 09:31am
This is old tactics to pressure courts, You will be held responsible for contempt of court.
Reply Recommend 0
Asdaq
Sep 09, 2022 09:35am
10 M million investors? Why not 10 billion. IK probably has no idea of how many people live on planet earth. Recall his PM term. In one word, failure.
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh
Sep 09, 2022 09:36am
After the successful disappearance of the Dam Fund another lolipop for the overseas Pakistanis to get conned by the Fundraiser Fraudster.
Reply Recommend 0
A Ahmed
Sep 09, 2022 09:39am
@justpak, Your cronies blackmailed him by switching loyalties of electablles.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Sep 09, 2022 09:43am
... Imran says he can facilitate 10 million overseas Pakistanis to invest in country. _He is a legend in his own mind.
Reply Recommend 0
Rambo
Sep 09, 2022 09:48am
People will miss IK later after few years. He was the last hope for this country to prosper. But people of this country only deserve NS, SS, Asif, PDM. Be happy!!
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Sep 09, 2022 09:51am
This power hungry, hate monger will never again have a chance yo divide Pakistan with his hate. Inshallah
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Sep 09, 2022 09:55am
Imran will say anything, and niw before anyone to come to power again. Deeply shameless and thoroughly corrupt and unprincipled chap
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Sep 09, 2022 10:00am
One can't help but feel sorry for him & his cultist followers. This is his plan? If wishes were horses....
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Sep 09, 2022 10:24am
he is completely devoid of the grey matter, his babbling is not worth paying attention to
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Sep 09, 2022 10:27am
our judicial rank 130th the outstanding judicial system in the world
Reply Recommend 0
luke
Sep 09, 2022 10:28am
very successful business season for Pakistanis judges
Reply Recommend 0
Mubashir Munir
Sep 09, 2022 10:40am
He could not deliver any thing in 4 years rule he and hs party is going to be a non performer in politics after he is sent to jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Sep 09, 2022 10:42am
So didn’t get what he wanted from Courts so now attack them. Predictably IK
Reply Recommend 0
rana
Sep 09, 2022 10:50am
Give me power again o you umpire.....I am dying for it..I can destroy everything to get it....
Reply Recommend 0
IAB
Sep 09, 2022 11:01am
@justpak, thanks to the rotten prosecution and judicial system.. That needs new laws which he can bring only if 2/3 majority..
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Sep 09, 2022 11:06am
Same old same old. He knows nothing about how the life or the government works. He's a failure.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Sep 09, 2022 11:21am
Khan is right if he was a common man he would have been arrested on August 20
Reply Recommend 0
expat_uae
Sep 09, 2022 11:24am
Everyone is responsible for lack of progress but PTI was unable to do anything during its tenure but refuse to take ownership of failure
Reply Recommend 0
j
Sep 09, 2022 11:42am
I will destroy Pakistan into 3 pieces if I am given second chance!
Reply Recommend 0
Zain
Sep 09, 2022 11:43am
Give him power otherwise he will continue to cry.
Reply Recommend 0
Zain
Sep 09, 2022 11:44am
IK is dividing country and spreading hate, someone should stop him
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Sep 09, 2022 11:52am
Noon goons are out in force today
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Sep 09, 2022 12:04pm
A spent force.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Sep 09, 2022 12:08pm
Tomorrow he may say that he would have done wonders if Planet Earth should be of a flat shape not round.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 09, 2022 12:09pm
Once again, he is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
sabeeh ahmad
Sep 09, 2022 12:13pm
IK is 100% right.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 09, 2022 12:18pm
@justpak, neutrals didn’t let it happen
Reply Recommend 0
Justsaying
Sep 09, 2022 12:19pm
@justpak, not tp mention the riyasat maker wanted to buy russian oil instead
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Sep 09, 2022 12:25pm
@Mustafa, See High court order worsening the situation of the country. People want peace not to corner the most popular Leader .
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Sep 09, 2022 12:36pm
Liar always deceiving nation
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Sep 09, 2022 12:39pm
Imran Khan is 100% correct-
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Sep 09, 2022 12:40pm
Please Mr. IK stop blaming all and sundry. You are the main fault.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Sep 09, 2022 12:42pm
@Arshad Ghaffar, I am an overseas Pakistani and I won’t invest one rupee In Pakistan until there is good, trust worthy and reliable governance and justice systems In Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Shehryar
Sep 09, 2022 01:07pm
Niazi enjoys zero credibility.. We have sen your performance in your 4 years in power.. This time nation will vote for someone competent..
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Sep 09, 2022 01:20pm
Old habits die hard..his foot is in his mouth...thats create problems for him.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Sep 09, 2022 01:24pm
Desperately waiting for third umpires finger to be raised in his favor only.
Reply Recommend 0
Rah
Sep 09, 2022 01:27pm
Lies, lies and only lies
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Sep 09, 2022 01:29pm
If power not given, he will ask the investors to go out of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Sep 09, 2022 01:38pm
He never do anything he says just Pathological lair. Most of the political parties do same
Reply Recommend 0
Chinese Bat Virus
Sep 09, 2022 01:38pm
Just go away
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Sep 09, 2022 01:40pm
IK is responsible for the downfall of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 09, 2022 01:42pm
@Arshad Ghaffar, yes the neutrals who were allowing the looters to stay off the hook - no one will invest when you have such situations
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Sep 09, 2022 01:46pm
Real Insane. Should be banned from Politics
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 09, 2022 01:47pm
Country going through difficult times politically for his sake, economically by international pressure and flood. His focus is to creat difference between people and civil authorities
Reply Recommend 0
simple mind
Sep 09, 2022 02:24pm
lives in a metaverse of his own in his head. Everything is multiplied by 1million in his mind.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqar Ali
Sep 09, 2022 03:09pm
New target of lying incompetent Imran is courts first finally finally holding him accountable for his words.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqar Ali
Sep 09, 2022 03:13pm
@Atif Khan, please understand that he is trying to put pressure on courts to treat him above the law, else the implication is they are corrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Abid Hussain
Sep 09, 2022 10:14pm
A bad workman quarls with his tools. He is blaming everyone to get under pressure.
Reply Recommend 0

