Today's Paper | September 01, 2022

Immediate imports from India not under consideration: FO

Naveed Siddiqui Published September 1, 2022 Updated September 1, 2022 07:20pm
<p>Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar briefs the media on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan</p>

The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday clarified that Pakistan has no proposals under consideration currently to allow import of vegetables from India.

“We are in touch with countries in the broader region to facilitate the earliest import of vegetables in the country,” FO spokesman Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said in a weekly press briefing today.

Ahmad’s comments come days after Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the government could “consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India” to facilitate people after recent floods destroyed crops across the country.

The finance minister said the prices of vegetables had risen considerably due to shortages and that he had discussed the issue with the commerce and finance secretaries. He added that they would take a plan to the prime minister in a day or two.

“We will open duty-free import, make it easier and I also want to say that we will consider importing through the land border with India because these prices [of vegetables] are not sustainable,” he had said.

Pakistan formally downgraded its trade relations with India in August 2019 to the level of Israel with which Islamabad has no trade ties at all. The decision had come as a reaction to India’s decision to revoke Article 370 of its constitution that granted occupied Kashmir a special status.

‘Strong demarche’ issued to India

The FO spokesperson also said that Pakistan had issued a “strong demarche” to India while expressing solidarity with the people of held Kashmir on the first death anniversary of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Gillani.

Ahmad said that Pakistan was with Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LOC) in paying tribute to Geelani on the first anniversary of his martyrdom.

“The Indian Charge d’Affaires (Cd’A) in Islamabad was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a strong demarche was made over India’s continued obstinacy and refusal to accept Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s right to a burial in accordance with his will,” he said.

The veteran Kashmiri separatist leader passed away last year at the age of 92 after being under house arrest for 11 years.

Geelani had been a thorn for India since the early 1960s when he began campaigning for occupied Kashmir’s merger with Pakistan. He also pursued his separatist calls as a member of the Kashmir assembly.

The day Geelani passed away, Indian troops had put up barbed wire rolls and barricades on roads leading to the leader’s house in the main city of Srinagar.

Hundreds of security forces were immediately deployed and media reports said a curfew had been imposed and internet services were cut.

Two days later, Geelani’s body was snatched away from his family and buried against his will amid a lockdown in Srinagar. Subsequently, Pakistan demanded a probe into the funeral.

The spokesperson said the Indian official was told about Pakistan’s deep regret that “despite the passage of one year since Geelani’s demise in Indian custody, the Government of India had persisted in its intransigence and denied him a dignified burial in the Cemetery of Martyrs as per his desire”.

More ominously, he continued, Kashmiris were not even allowed to pay respects to the revered leader at the graveyard in Srinagar’s Hyderpora where he was hurriedly buried by the Indian occupation forces in the absence of his family and followers.

“The Cd’A was urged to convey to the Government of India that the mortal remains of the late Geelani must be interred at the ‘Cemetery of Martyrs’ as per his will, and unhindered access be given to his family and followers to pay reverence to the great leader,” the FO spokesman demanded.

He asserted that Geelani’s unflinching commitment to the Kashmir cause, in the face of persistent persecution and tremendous personal hardship, was unparalleled.

“He will be remembered for his unconditional love for Kashmir and Pakistan. May his legacy continue to inspire those carrying his mission forward to bring an end to the illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

‘India always welcomed to play against Pakistan’

In response to a question, the FO spokesman said that it was India that had walked away from playing bilateral cricket with Pakistan.

“We have always advocated that sports should not be mixed with other matters,” Ahmad said, adding that if India wanted to play against Pakistan, it was always welcome to do so.

Sakeena
Sep 01, 2022 07:23pm
Lol
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Mustafa Kaifi
Sep 01, 2022 07:26pm
Excellent, Pakistan should support its own farmers and manufacturing. Trade with India at any scale will always be a trade deficit .
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Sep 01, 2022 07:27pm
Those who stopped trade are itching for trade and calling themselves heroes.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim
Sep 01, 2022 07:29pm
Who cares
Reply Recommend 0
Sunil
Sep 01, 2022 07:30pm
Inflation is still under 50%. So you could afford to delay the decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajesh
Sep 01, 2022 07:31pm
Ask India if they want to sell or not ?
Reply Recommend 0
bhakt
Sep 01, 2022 07:32pm
@Bilal Mustafa Kaifi , correct. Eat Grass if not CAKE
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Sep 01, 2022 07:33pm
Lets import more, spend the dwindling foreign reserves and reward the corrupt contractors.
Reply Recommend 0
Dvs
Sep 01, 2022 07:34pm
Looks like india refused so to save their face new statement issued
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Sep 01, 2022 07:34pm
Fertile land, lots of water and yet Pakistan cannot even grow vegetables.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Sep 01, 2022 07:35pm
What if India publicly says no to exporting to Pakistan ?
Reply Recommend 0
Demagogue.
Sep 01, 2022 07:36pm
It should began without tantrums, welcome Indian vegetables and food supplies, medicines.
Reply Recommend 0
Eikr
Sep 01, 2022 07:37pm
U-turn same old same old
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Sep 01, 2022 07:39pm
Poor consumer has to pay for inflated egos.
Reply Recommend 0
Wolf
Sep 01, 2022 07:40pm
No nobody is asking to get free food from India. Buying from India will be cheaper and delivered quickly. That is it.
Reply Recommend 0
Parvez
Sep 01, 2022 07:40pm
Selective aid wanted. We should put out an advertisement.
Reply Recommend 0
Kyu
Sep 01, 2022 07:41pm
Did India even ask for trade or talks?
Reply Recommend 0
Advd
Sep 01, 2022 07:41pm
They talk as if they are doing us a favor.
Reply Recommend 0
IK willbeback
Sep 01, 2022 07:44pm
Better to starve than to import from India - Misplaced priority and twisted logic
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 01, 2022 07:44pm
Left hand does not know what right hand is doing. This is how politicians are behaving in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
K S Rao
Sep 01, 2022 07:45pm
India neither intersted in improving trade.
Reply Recommend 0
IndianFriend
Sep 01, 2022 07:47pm
India is not even giving any statement on trade or aid, I don't know what is compelling Pakistan to do that.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Sep 01, 2022 07:50pm
Pakistan has abused its relations with India by dialing it up and down as it pleases. Has all this diplomatic jugglery achieved any positive outcome for the country? China and Taiwan are on a warpath, and yet their bilateral trade is almost 273 billion dollars. Coupling economics and politics is normally counterproductive.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Sep 01, 2022 07:50pm
Spain, where tomatano festival is going on
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 01, 2022 07:51pm
Misplaced priorities. Kashmir is more important than food for Pakistanis. Very sensible decision !!
Reply Recommend 0
LG
Sep 01, 2022 07:52pm
"Immediate"
Reply Recommend 0
Bipin
Sep 01, 2022 07:52pm
Testing the flow of water before start swimming.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakman
Sep 01, 2022 07:54pm
@Bilal Mustafa Kaifi , With which country do we have a trade surplus? Unless we set our priorities right we will be in the mess we are in.
Reply Recommend 0
Anfir
Sep 01, 2022 07:57pm
hilarious and tragic at the same time
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Sep 01, 2022 08:07pm
Indian tomatoes and onions will reach Pakistan via Dubai.
Reply Recommend 0
Sterns
Sep 01, 2022 08:07pm
Keep doing that - care about something you don't have while your own people suffer. broader region - such an arrogance
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani
Sep 01, 2022 08:10pm
Still ego has a place
Reply Recommend 0
Raju S Bhaandari
Sep 01, 2022 08:12pm
Get goods from Iran and Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
Secular by heart
Sep 01, 2022 08:20pm
India does not need yur business . USA and West were Indians resided want these supplies we don’t want to face shortage
Reply Recommend 0
Sensible
Sep 01, 2022 08:21pm
Great decision, FO has always shown the great wisdom!
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Sep 01, 2022 08:22pm
@Zak, " This is how politicians are behaving in Pakistan." Since 1947...
Reply Recommend 0
GLY Mendon
Sep 01, 2022 08:22pm
We reject it. Come on, leave your ego and take some tomatoes and potatoes and beans. It is Ok to be politically correct but now you need help, take it.
Reply Recommend 0
Raza
Sep 01, 2022 08:25pm
Just like India asking for route to Afghanistan, Why can't we import from Bangladesh , Nepal and Burma. Also We can import from Bengal where opposition is ruling
Reply Recommend 0
Curiosity
Sep 01, 2022 08:26pm
@Justice, isn’t it ironical that they want to show solidarity with Kashmiri people but no solidarity with their own people who could really use some cheaper vegetables. What kind of domestic or foreign policy is this?
Reply Recommend 0
SAMA
Sep 01, 2022 08:27pm
@Wolf, buying from India ?? When did you all EVER pay for anything?
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Sep 01, 2022 08:29pm
because Import wont accept deferred payments like middle east countries
Reply Recommend 0
Babar
Sep 01, 2022 08:31pm
People eat grass as prices of vegetables skyrocketed.
Reply Recommend 0
Om
Sep 01, 2022 08:34pm
Good
Reply Recommend 0
John Mackenzie
Sep 01, 2022 08:38pm
Cannot be firm on its own decisions.
Reply Recommend 0
Awaara
Sep 01, 2022 08:42pm
People who make decisions about trade are super rich. They don't care for inflated prices. Poor people are the doomed ones.
Reply Recommend 0
Jumbo
Sep 01, 2022 08:46pm
This comedy is becoming too much. Do you know that not one person in India is talking about trade with Pakistan? This is a conversation Pakistanis are having with themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Sep 01, 2022 08:49pm
If you want to starve people, that’s your choice. After 75 years you have not learned.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Choudry
Sep 01, 2022 08:50pm
Strong statement about Kashmir! Imports should be halted because of Kashmir!! Cricket should continue because it does not involve Kashmir!!!
Reply Recommend 0
John
Sep 01, 2022 08:50pm
Stop buying medicine from India if you really mean it
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani Muslim
Sep 01, 2022 08:50pm
Flood coming thru CPEC road
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Sep 01, 2022 08:50pm
You could say it is pride before the fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Jumbo
Sep 01, 2022 08:51pm
No worries. Just wait until 2050 or so when India becomes the second largest economy in the world. I'm sure they will be desperate to trade with mighty Pakistan then.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 01, 2022 08:52pm
Please stop the purchase of medicines from india too
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 01, 2022 08:52pm
This is called shooting your self in the foot
Reply Recommend 0
Gg
Sep 01, 2022 08:52pm
Where is money for import?
Reply Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Sep 01, 2022 08:52pm
Great work. Appreciate it. Kashmir Blood will not go spare
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 01, 2022 08:53pm
Let poor Pakistanis suffer and starve
Reply Recommend 0
Pm das
Sep 01, 2022 08:53pm
Import from UAE They produce surplus onions and tomatoes!
Reply Recommend 0
NAVAL SEHGAL
Sep 01, 2022 08:54pm
Does pakistan have money to buy vegetables, all they want is freebies
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Sep 01, 2022 08:55pm
Can this government decide one thing? They need better inter-coordination
Reply Recommend 0
Rahat
Sep 01, 2022 08:55pm
Please take a decision quickly. India must be holding their breaths for your decision
Reply Recommend 0

