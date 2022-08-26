DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 26, 2022

Jazlan murder case sent to anti-terrorism court

Naeem Sahoutara Published August 26, 2022 Updated August 26, 2022 08:05pm
<p>Friends and relatives of young Jazlan Faisal hold a demonstration on May 29 in front of Expo Centre demanding the arrest of his killers.—White Star</p>

Friends and relatives of young Jazlan Faisal hold a demonstration on May 29 in front of Expo Centre demanding the arrest of his killers.—White Star

<p>Victim Jazlan.</p>

Victim Jazlan.

The administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts has transferred a case pertaining to the alleged murder of teenage student Jazlan Faisal to anti-terrorism court-XVI to begin a trial against five suspects — including three brothers and their father.

Hasnain Faiz along with his father Muhammad Faiz, brothers Irfan Faiz, Ahsan Faiz and their friend Inshal have been charged with shooting to death Jazlan over a trivial dispute in Bahria Town Karachi on May 25.

Victim Jazlan Faisal.
Victim Jazlan Faisal.

When the crime occurred, Jazlan’s death triggered a hashtag, #JusticeforJazlan as people on social media called for the perpetrators to be arrested.

Last week, the investigating officer filed the final challan in the case, charge-sheeting the trio, their father and a friend with abetment and murder of the teenager.

He listed nine witnesses.

In the final challan, IO Inspector Aslam Jutt stated that the investigation, circumstantial evidence and statements of the witnesses suggested that the fleeing suspect Muhammad Ahsan shot dead Jazlan at the instigation of his father Muhammad Faiz for quarrelling with his brother Muhammad Hasnain over a petty dispute.

He added that Ahsan allegedly opened fire with a 9mm pistol, which is licenced in the name of his father Faiz, while his friend Inshal, who is said to be the son of a retired major, also opened fire on Shah Mir with a .30-bore pistol and wounded him.

The challan stated that Hasnain, Irfan and Inshal opened fire at the victims allegedly with the intent to kill them and caused terror in the locality, while Irfan allegedly intercepted the victim’s car with his car and beat them up.

It further alleged that the suspect, Muhammad Faiz, instigated his sons to kill the victim and injure his friend by giving his own licensed pistol for unauthorised use in the offence, adding that later he hid the weapon and got registered a fake report regarding the theft of his weapon at the A-Section police station in Ghotki.

The challan concluded that fleeing suspect Ahsan, his brothers Irfan and Hasnain, and their friend Inshal had been found responsible for allegedly committing the murder of Jazlan and wounding his friend Shah Mir, while Faiz was found involved in abetting the offence by hiding the evidence (pistol).

IO Jutt claimed that the suspects had been found guilty of committing offences punishable under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempt to murder), 109 (abetment), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), 216-A (penalty for harboring robbers or dacoits), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code. He added that the Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 was also incorporated in the FIR.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Demagogue.
Aug 26, 2022 08:17pm
This action will further delay the case..
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Aug 26, 2022 08:30pm
If they are affluent they will come out cleanly. Jails in this country are only for poor.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Structural problems
Updated 26 Aug, 2022

Structural problems

Pakistan is struggling to tackle a troubling current account deficit and one of the world’s fastest-growing inflation levels.
Indian missile incident
26 Aug, 2022

Indian missile incident

THE intrusion of an Indian nuclear-capable BrahMos missile into Pakistani territory in March was a grave incident...
Mystery grenades
26 Aug, 2022

Mystery grenades

TWO policemen dead, two others injured, all because someone acted irresponsibly and tinkered with a rusty grenade. A...
Mexican stand-off
Updated 25 Aug, 2022

Mexican stand-off

The foreign media’s coverage of the fracas in Islamabad can hardly be described as flattering.
Misplaced priorities
Updated 25 Aug, 2022

Misplaced priorities

The reaction of the political class to the calamity has been disappointing.
High electricity prices
25 Aug, 2022

High electricity prices

ALREADY frustrated with the rapidly rising cost of living that is the result of runaway inflation, residential...