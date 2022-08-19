DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 19, 2022

Jameel Ahmad appointed SBP governor

Dawn.com Published August 19, 2022 Updated August 19, 2022 02:41pm
<p>Newly appointed State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmed. — Photo via SBP/File</p>

Newly appointed State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmed. — Photo via SBP/File

The federal government on Friday appointed Jameel Ahmad as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor for five years.

The notification issued by the Finance Division stated, “Jameel Ahmad is appointed as governor State Bank of Pakistan for a term of five years with the approval of the president of Pakistan, upon the recommendation of the federal government, with immediate effect.”

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail congratulated Ahmad on his appointment.

The three-year term of Ahmad’s predecessor, Dr Reza Baqir, had expired on May 4, following which Dr Murtaza Syed had taken over as acting governor.

Ahmad, a seasoned banker with more than 31 years of experience, previously served as the SBP deputy governor (banking and FMRM) from April 11, 2017 to October 15, 2018. Later, he was reappointed as the deputy governor for a three-year term on Oct 25, 2018.

Prior to being appointed as deputy governor, he served as group head of the Operations, Banking Policy & Regulations department, the Development Finance department, and Financial Resource Management department.

He has also worked at the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA).

He has contributed significantly in formulating the policy and regulatory framework for the banking systems of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and monitoring their financial soundness and stability, according to the central bank’s website.

He supervised the formulation and issuance of regulations for Electronic Money Institutions in Pakistan. He also served as the chairman of steering committees on the implementation of Raast, an instant payments system; digital banking regulations; and SBP’s Knowledge Management System. He also oversaw the development and issuance of Pakistan’s national payment systems strategy developed jointly by SBP and the World Bank.

Ahmad completed his MBA from the University of Punjab in 1988. He has been a fellow member of the Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan since 1994, fellow member of the Institute of Bankers Pakistan since 1993 and fellow member Institute of Corporate Secretaries of Pakistan since 1992.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (10)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ZM
Aug 19, 2022 01:11pm
Worked under him at the SBP previously. Brilliant brilliant individual. Great (and surprising) choice by the government !
Reply Recommend 0
Rasheef
Aug 19, 2022 01:25pm
Shehbaz appointed from his home town. More experienced and qualified superseded.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Aug 19, 2022 01:40pm
Ishaque Darś direct choice.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 19, 2022 01:44pm
@Cris Dăn, he was Deputy Governor in PTI term
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Aug 19, 2022 01:46pm
Dr. Reza Baqir is the best.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 19, 2022 01:58pm
MBA from PUNJab university. Brah they sell fake degrees all the time. The guy doesnt have any qualifications
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 19, 2022 02:02pm
Another corruption master. Sad state of affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
Rao Ehtesham
Aug 19, 2022 02:03pm
Congratulations, hope his tenure can prove better for our economy. Ameen
Reply Recommend 0
Naya Pakistani
Aug 19, 2022 02:22pm
Good that’s sorted for next five years now. Let us get COAS appointed and then we can all rest and choose our next government in a free and fair election without military interference.
Reply Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Aug 19, 2022 02:22pm
Going by his previous experience he seems competent
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pawn sacrifice
Updated 19 Aug, 2022

Pawn sacrifice

Concerns over torture allegedly perpetrated against Gill are valid and must be looked into forthwith.
Frozen conflict
19 Aug, 2022

Frozen conflict

THE recent discovery of the body of an Indian soldier lost in an ice storm on the Siachen glacier 38 years ago yet...
Deadly rains
19 Aug, 2022

Deadly rains

THERE seems to be no end to our monsoon misery. Deadly rains continue to lash several parts of the country,...
The fall guy
Updated 18 Aug, 2022

The fall guy

Maryam’s public distancing from Miftah over recent fuel price hike is quite uncalled for.
Never-ending scourge
18 Aug, 2022

Never-ending scourge

POLIO eradication efforts in the country appear to have suddenly taken a giant leap backwards. A day after...
Frozen Afghan funds
18 Aug, 2022

Frozen Afghan funds

WITH Afghanistan facing a humanitarian catastrophe and economic collapse, the American decision to not release ...