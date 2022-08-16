DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan post 314-6 in first ODI against Netherlands

AFP Published August 16, 2022 Updated August 16, 2022 06:44pm
<p>Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam at the first one-day international against Netherlands at the VOC cricket ground, Rotterdam, Netherland, Aug 16. — Pakistan Cricket Twitter</p>

Pakistan got off to a slow start before posting a commanding 314-6 in the first one-day international (ODI) against the Netherlands in Rotterdam on Tuesday.

Left-hand opener Fakhar Zaman carved out a run-a-ball 109 — his seventh ODI century — while captain Babar Azam hit 74 before being caught after mistiming a delivery from Dutch paceman Logan van Beek.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat on a hot and muggy day at the VOC cricket ground outside the Dutch harbour city in the first of a three-match series.

The home bowlers initially contained Pakistan's batting, with the visitors losing their first wicket, that of dangerman Imamul Haq, lbw to paceman Vivian Kingma in the sixth over for a painstaking two off 19 balls.

But Zaman and Azam eventually let loose and put on a partnership of 168 off 170 balls before Azam was caught in a soft dismissal when he mistimed a shot into the waiting hands of Tom Cooper at mid-off.

Zaman was dismissed two overs later when he was brilliantly run out by Dutch captain and wicketkeeper Scott Edwards off a pin-point accurate throw by Bas de Leede at deep mid-wicket.

Pakistan looked set for a larger total but the Dutch bowlers did well to restrict them on a sluggish pitch, with the spin bowling of youngsters Aryan Dutt and Tim Pringle causing problems.

The Dutch let themselves down in the field though and dropped several catches, Kingma notably fumbling a high ball to hand Zaman a lifeline when he was on 43.

Aqliyat
Aug 16, 2022 06:51pm
Challenging score
Reply Recommend 0
Jehangir
Aug 16, 2022 06:51pm
Next play against UAE & Oman . Boost up the batting averages
Reply Recommend 0
Hare Krishna
Aug 16, 2022 06:53pm
Its Beauty of Pakistan to arrange games with teams like Zimbabave, Netherlands and Kenya and collect runs .Very one can score century there
Reply Recommend 0
Kiwi
Aug 16, 2022 06:54pm
Good match practice for Pakistan. They should try some new blood.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 16, 2022 07:32pm
Northlands? Seriously?
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 16, 2022 07:33pm
Netherlands? Seriously?
Reply Recommend 0
Desi
Aug 16, 2022 07:58pm
Our batsmen lacks courage and don’t know how to score fast. If they can’t score at an average of 7!or 8 runs per over against Netherland’s bowling attack, then they really needs a lot more improvement
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Aug 16, 2022 08:09pm
Cricket is the worst game ever.
Reply Recommend 0
BK Someone
Aug 16, 2022 08:34pm
Good to see Netherlands embracing this sport. Would love to see the country.
Reply Recommend 0
BK Someone
Aug 16, 2022 08:34pm
Good to see cricket is expanding.
Reply Recommend 0
BK Someone
Aug 16, 2022 08:35pm
India should visit next and enjoy the lush and beautiful country of Netherlands.
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Aug 16, 2022 08:51pm
Pakistan played regular team against Netherlands (!!!) without giving a chance to new faces !! That's a shame !!!
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Aug 16, 2022 08:53pm
I don't care if Babar Azam topped ODI, T20 and Test cricket ratings because I knew how he got the top rank !!! Never leave a match against minnows...
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Aug 16, 2022 08:58pm
@BK Someone, they are in Zimbabwe.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Aug 16, 2022 09:01pm
Babar Azam plays well aganist Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Ireland etc.. good job .. hang on tough as doctor says
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Aug 16, 2022 09:34pm
Pakistan batted as if they were facing thomsen and Lille. They may win the match but until 40th over of the Dutch batting, Pakistan aren't a better team.
Reply Recommend 0

