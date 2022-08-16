DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 17, 2022

Karachi court sets aside June 18 order allowing Aamir Liaquat's exhumation

Shafi Baloch Published August 16, 2022 Updated August 16, 2022 06:41pm

A Karachi sessions court on Tuesday set aside a June 18 judicial magistrate's verdict ordering the exhumation and post-mortem examination of deceased lawmaker and television personality Aamir Liaquat Husain.

Following Hussain's sudden death on June 9, the police had wanted to perform an autopsy but conducted only a preliminary examination before relinquishing custody of the body to his family after they refused a post-mortem. He was buried the following day.

On June 18, a Karachi judicial magistrate ordered authorities to conduct a post-mortem on the televangelist's body after which a six-member medical board was constituted for the purpose.

This order was subsequently challenged by the former lawmaker's children Duaa-e-Aamir and Ahmed Aamir, which was accepted today.

In the court order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Additional Sessions Judge-II (East) Ghulam Mustafa Laghari said it seemed the magistrate had "committed material irregularity and illegality in passing the impugned order, which is illegal and requires interference by this court".

Thus, Judge Laghari said, the trial court's order was illegal, set aside and allowed the instant revision application.

He explained that the case laws submitted by the counsel of Abdul Ahad —on whose petition the magistrate issued the order to exhume Aamir — were "distinguishable and not applicable" to the facts and circumstances of the current case.

In the June 18 order, while ordering the exhumation of Hussain’s body, Judicial Magistrate (East) Wazeer Hussain Memon had observed that the cause of his death was still uncertain, which itself had raised questions about whether it was natural or unnatural and could only be ascertained after exhuming the body and its examination.

On June 22, Hussain’s family challenged the magistrate’s decision in the Sindh High Court (SHC), which had then granted an interim stay against his exhumation.

On July 28, the SHC disposed of their petition with a direction to challenge the order in question before the relevant sessions’ court and extended the stay order for 10 days or till a revision application was filed before the competent forum.

On August 6, Judge Laghari stayed the exhumation of Hussain’s body for an autopsy till August 11 on an application filed by the children of the former lawmaker — Duaa-e-Aamir and Ahmed Aamir — who had challenged the June 18 verdict.

The applicants' lawyer, Zia Awan, had argued that the citizen, Ahad, on account of his previous political rivalry with the late MNA had filed the application for exhuming the body for an autopsy.

He had expressed apprehension that his clients would suffer an irreparable loss if the stay order was not granted.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Saeed
Aug 16, 2022 02:58pm
It is in the interest of the legal heirs, to remove all possible hurdles in the way of establishing the legal heirs of the deceased. Otherwise, if there was any life insurance of the deceased, it would not be given to any heirs, without removing the doubts of foul-play in the death, without authentic postmortem report.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Aug 16, 2022 03:02pm
Well then who will take action against the Magistrate: Additional Sessions Judge-II (East) Ghulam Mustafa Laghari said it seemed the magistrate had “committed material irregularity and illegality in passing the impugned order, which is illegal and requires interference by this court”.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 16, 2022 03:19pm
When all the three wives and children of Aamir Liaquat are against the exhumation of Aamir Liaquat's dead body, there is no reason then why exhumation should be held? One should respect the sentiments of Aamir Liaquat's families and children, instead of what deceased political rival wants. The enmity is as such that people even do not spare the deceased to do the politics over his dead body. Shame on such people who have forgotten that one day they would also go into their respective graves.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Aug 16, 2022 04:03pm
@Syed A. Mateen, only the two adult children opposed the postmortem!
Reply Recommend 0
f
Aug 16, 2022 04:09pm
When law is one, how every court set asides previous and give new verdict. Legal system is seriously corrupt then
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Aug 16, 2022 05:05pm
The reason of his death is well known to everyone by now. Waste of time debating this issue
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Aug 16, 2022 05:07pm
@M. Saeed, Thanks for correcting a regular feature of flawed observations
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
Aug 16, 2022 06:12pm
Let him sleep. The body must be badly decomposed by now.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shared goals
Updated 16 Aug, 2022

Shared goals

It is high time that all parties realise that negotiation on the economy does not need to be held hostage to political rivalries.
Making amends?
16 Aug, 2022

Making amends?

WHERE relations with the US are concerned, there has been a distinct shift in Imran Khan’s tone. While the PTI...
Hazardous celebration
16 Aug, 2022

Hazardous celebration

CAN celebratory actions that often result in death or lifelong injuries really be described as such? Be it Eid, New...
Taliban anniversary
15 Aug, 2022

Taliban anniversary

A YEAR ago on this day, the Afghan Taliban rolled into Kabul as the Western-backed government fell like a house of...
Extreme measures
Updated 15 Aug, 2022

Extreme measures

Government has overreacted to a degree that has given ammunition to the PTI to accuse it of ‘fascism’.
A depraved society
15 Aug, 2022

A depraved society

IF the extent of sexual violence against women and children is any measure of a society’s moral degradation, then ...