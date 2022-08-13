DAWN.COM Logo

Salman Rushdie hurt in New York knife attack

Agencies Published August 13, 2022 Updated August 13, 2022 08:43am
Author Salman Rushdie is helped by people after he was stabbed on stage before his scheduled speech at the Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, New York, US on August 12, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media. — Reuters
NEW YORK: British author Salman Rushdie, whose sacrilegious writings have made him the target of death threats, underwent emergency surgery on Friday after an assailant stabbed him in the neck at a literary event in New York state.

Police said a male suspect stormed the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer, with the writer suffering “an apparent stab wound to the neck.”

Rushdie fell to the floor when the man attacked him, and was then surrounded by a small group of people who held up his legs, seemingly to send more blood to his upper body, according to a witness attending the lecture.

He was taken by helicopter to a local hospital, police said.

A state trooper assigned to the event at the Chautauqua Institution, where Rushdie was due to give a talk, took the suspect into custody, while the interviewer suffered an injury to the head.

Police gave no details about the suspect’s identity or any probable motive.

Social media footage showed people rushing to Rushdie’s aid and administrating emergency medical care.

“A most horrible event just happened (and) the amphitheater is evacuated,” one witness said on social media.

Rushdie, 75, was propelled into the spotlight with his second novel Midnight’s Children in 1981, which won international praise and Britain’s prestigious Booker Prize for its portrayal of post-independence India.

But his 1988 book The Satanic Verses brought attention beyond his imagination when he was forced to go underground.

Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2022

something
Aug 13, 2022 08:59am
No comments
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Aug 13, 2022 09:05am
... Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator and is likely to lose an eye after the on-stage attack.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Aug 13, 2022 09:23am
Too bad - it should be condemned in every aspect. No one is above the law.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Aug 13, 2022 09:31am
I sincerely hope assailant is not Muslim, if so islamophobia and Muslim hate will spike again in west.
Reply Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Aug 13, 2022 09:42am
Shame
Reply Recommend 0
Khan De Bannu
Aug 13, 2022 09:52am
Finally!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Faiz
Aug 13, 2022 09:59am
Peacefull people did it
Reply Recommend 0
MalikOnlyOne
Aug 13, 2022 10:08am
Let us see when the good news come!
Reply Recommend 0
Janan
Aug 13, 2022 10:18am
Once a runner away a runner
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Aug 13, 2022 10:22am
Who?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Qutub
Aug 13, 2022 10:23am
The name of the assailant in Hadi Matar, a resident of New Jersey. The motive is obvious.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani FO
Aug 13, 2022 10:31am
And IK still thinks that the world is suffering in Islamophobia.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 13, 2022 10:55am
@MalikOnlyOne, Absolutely correct
Reply Recommend 0
Chulbulli
Aug 13, 2022 10:57am
Then people ask why Islamophobia is there..
Reply Recommend 0
khan
Aug 13, 2022 11:10am
@Ali Sabir , Let us see when the good news come!
Reply Recommend 0
Intkhedi
Aug 13, 2022 11:13am
How long this type of madness shall continue ?
Reply Recommend 0
Parsa
Aug 13, 2022 11:16am
@MalikOnlyOne, @Ali You guys call yourselves Muslims? Pathetic! Salman Rushdie will survive and thrive, and the assailant will rot in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Aug 13, 2022 12:13pm
Waiting for final update
Reply Recommend 0

