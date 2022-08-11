Three Pakistani mountaineers summit Gasherbrum-II

Sajid Ali Sadpara, Shehroze Kashif and Imtiaz Sadpara at Gasherbrum base camp.—Facebook / Sajid Sadpara

GILGIT: Three Pakistani mountaineers and nine international climbers have summited Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) — the world’s 13th highest mountain.

After the successful ascent of the peak, Sajid Ali Sadpara, Shehroze Kashif and Imtiaz Sadpara and nine international climbers started summit push of neighbouring Gasherbrum-I (8,080m), known as Hidden Peak, on Wednesday. They are targeting to summit the 11th highest mountain in the world on Thursday (today).

According to Karrar Haidri, secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan, Shehroze Kashif, also known as Broad Boy, has become the youngest mountaineer in the world to have summited nine mountains of 8,000m.

Ms Kristin Harila from Norway, Ms Liliya Ianovskaia from Canada, Dawa Ongju Sherpa, Pasdawa and Pema Chhiring Sherpa from Nepal summited Gasherbrum-II on Aug 8. It was Ms Harila’s 10th 8,000m peak in 102 days and all 14 mountains of 8,000m in six months.

Ms Tseng Ko-Erh from Taiwan and Nima Gyalzen Sherpa and Ningma Dorje Tamang from Nepal also summited Gasherbrum-II on Monday. Ko-Erh aka Grace Tseng completed her 11th 8,000m peak without the use of supplementary oxygen. With this, she has now climbed three 8,000m peaks within 18 days, all without oxygen support.

She had climbed K2 on July 22 and Broad Peak on July 28.

Karrar Haidri told Dawn that Shehroze Kashif, Sajid Sadpara and Imtiaz Sadpara and other international climbers started their summit push for Gasherbrum-I on Wednesday, targeting to summit the peak on Thursday. He said both peaks were situated near each other and the climbers attempted to scale both peaks in one-weather window.

Sajid Sadpara, the son of legendary mountaineer late Muhammad Ali Sadpara, in his Twitter post said: “After summiting G-II in challenging conditions, Summit Push tonight for G-I.”

Published in Dawn, August 11th, 2022