Today's Paper | August 10, 2022

Cholera worsens misery of Balochistan flood victims

Saleem Shahid Published August 9, 2022 Updated August 10, 2022 07:26am

QUETTA: The number of cholera cases was once again rising in Zhob and other parts of Balochistan which were devastated by recent spell of torrential rains and flash floods.

Official sources said on Monday that two children have lost their lives while dozens were affected in different areas of Zhob district due to the consumption of contaminated water as almost all water resources were badly affected by floods and rainfall.

The cases were reported in Sharan Babakarkhil and Gastoi Bahlul areas of Zhob where two children have died while several people were also brought to the nearby health facility requiring immediate medical attention.

The authorities concerned have said that doctors and other staff were being sent to the area along with required medicines.

Meanwhile, cholera cases were also reported from Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Noshki, Nasirabad and other areas of Lasbela district. This is the second cholera outbreak in Zhob in a month. In an earlier outbreak, around a dozen people lost their lives while hundreds were affected.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2022

