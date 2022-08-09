DAWN.COM Logo

Islamabad witnesses another day of robberies, thefts

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 9, 2022 Updated August 9, 2022 10:41am
This May 25 photo shows traffic on Islamabad Expressway. — Photo by Tanveer Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: An expatriate was deprived of foreign currency whereas cash and valuables were snatched from people in 36 incidents in the capital, police said on Monday.

In the first incident, four people disguised as police officials looted cash from an expatriate, identified as Jamil Hussain, at Motorway Chowk. Hussain was waiting for a vehicle at Chongi No 26, where four riders of a car appeared and told him that they were police officers. They asked him to show them his passport for verification and then grabbed 20,000 dirhams from him and escaped.

In another incident, a gang of robbers kidnapped Syed Yasir Bukhari at gunpoint, snatched his ATM card from him and forced him to tell them the pin code. Later, they withdrew Rs70,000 cash using the ATM and drove him to Giga Mall where they pushed him out of the vehicle.

Moreover, M. Younus was robbed in his shop at Soan Garden. The suspects held the shopkeeper and customers at gunpoint and snatched Rs180,000 cash, a mobile phone and three ATM cards. Besides, two gunmen intercepted and held Amjad at gunpoint in I-10/1 and snatched his vehicle along with the cash.

Four people intercepted Maher Ali and his friend and snatched from them their mobile phones, cash and a vehicle.

Mobile phones were also snatched from M. Omer, Atif Nawab, Owais Ahmed and Atif Hussain Abbasi in different areas.

Furthermore, two thieves disguised as housemaids stole 20 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs170,000 cash from the residence of Malik M. Omer in G-13/4, the police said, adding that a house servant stole five tolas of gold ornaments from the house of Group Captain Munir Ahmed in Bahria Town Phase 3.

Likewise, another house servant stole gold ornaments worth Rs300,000 from the house of Rubab Mehdi in F-6/1, the police said, adding that burglars broke into the house of Haji Imran Ahmed in Bahria Town Phase 2 and took away with them 12 tolas of gold ornaments. Valuables were stolen from a house in D-12, Azim Town, G-12 and Bhara Kahu. Fruits, vegetables, a fan, solar plate and a weighing machine were stolen from Abdullah’s kiosk in Dhoke Mukhan.

Meanwhile, a Mehran was stolen from Gulberg Green whereas 17 motorcycles were lifted from Gulshan-i-Khudadad, Bhara Kahu, G-12, G-15/1, G-9, I-14/3, F-9 Park, G-9/2, Shahzad Town, Sara-i-Kharboza, G-8/4, Gulberg Green, E-11/3, Dhoke Abbasi and Golra.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2022

