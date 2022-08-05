DAWN.COM Logo

Foreign Office 'so glad' journalist Anas Mallick safely back in Kabul

Naveed Siddiqui | Dawn.com Published August 5, 2022 Updated August 5, 2022 06:03pm
Journalist Anas Mallick. — Anas Mallick Twitter

The Foreign Office on Friday said that it was "so glad" that Pakistani journalist Anas Mallick was "safely back in Kabul" after he reportedly went missing in the Afghan capital a day earlier.

In a tweet, it said: So glad that @AnasMallick is safely back in #Kabul. Alhamdolillah.

Earlier, Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan said he spoke on the phone briefly with Mallick and that he was "safe".

"Regarding reports about Pakistani journalist Anas Mallick, I have just talked to him on [the] phone briefly. He is in Kabul and safe," the ambassador said on Twitter, adding that the Pakistani embassy in Afghanistan would remain in touch with him.

Shortly after, the journalist took to Twitter and said he was "back" but did not elaborate any further.

Mallick, who is affiliated with India's WION news channel, reportedly went missing on Thursday, with Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar expressing concern on the matter.

"We at @ForeignOfficePk are deeply concerned about the disappearance of @AnasMallick, FO correspondent, from #Kabul yesterday. We are in touch with local authorities and @PakinAfg for his early and safe return to Pakistan," he had said earlier today.

Once his whereabouts were confirmed, the FO spokesperson said he was glad Mallick was safely back in Kabul.

FM Bilawal takes notice

Separately, Iftikhar told Dawn.com that Mallick was reported missing on Thursday and that he had travelled to Afghanistan for reporting purposes a few days ago.

"Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has taken notice of the journalist's disappearance and the Pakistani ambassador has raised the matter with Afghan authorities in Kabul," he had said earlier today, adding that FM Bilawal had personally enquired about Mallick and issued directives to make all-out efforts for his safe return.

Moreover, the FO had contacted the Afghan embassy in Pakistan over Mallick's disappearance, the spokesperson said. "Our concern has been communicated to the Afghan side emphatically , and we are following up on that both in Kabul and Islamabad through their (Afghan) charge d'affaires.

"I would like to assure you that all possible efforts are being made to ascertain the whereabouts of our friend Anas and to ensure his safety and security and safe [and] early return," Iftikhar had said.

The FO spokesperson had assured that "we are approaching the matter from all avenues [and] will keep you posted while all of us pray for safe and early return of Anas".

The journalist's brother, Hassan, said in an early morning tweet on Friday that that Mallick been missing in Kabul for over 12 hours and requested authorities to ensure his "swift and safe recovery".

He separately told a BBC Urdu correspondent that Mallick had left for Afghanistan on Wednesday and the last time they had been in contact was around midnight the same day.

"Whereas, he had been last in contact with his colleagues on Thursday," the BBC Urdu report quoted the brother as saying.

Hassan told BBC Urdu that the Pakistani embassy in Kabul had contacted him and assured him that efforts were under way for Mallick's recovery.

The report mentioned that Mallick had shared on Twitter two days ago that he was back in Afghanistan, from where he had been reporting since last year, following the US withdrawal.

Before the reports of Mallick's alleged disappearance surfaced, his last story published by WION showed the house where Al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri was said to have been staying and which the US said it targeted in a drone strike that claimed the militant leader's life.

On DawnNews

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 05, 2022 03:26pm
Once again, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Aug 05, 2022 03:27pm
Storm in a teacup and some excuses for Bilawal to pick up some points for showing efficiency and some political gains
Reply Recommend 0

