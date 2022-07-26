Five killed in North Waziristan attacks

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Unidentified gunmen killed five people over the last two days in different parts of North Waziristan tribal district, police and residents said.

Three people were killed on Monday while two were shot dead on Sunday. The killings took place in Mirali tehsil.

Witnesses said gunmen killed Firdos Khan of Khaderi village in Mirali Bazaar.

Hours later, another person identified as Azmar Ali was shot dead in the town. Later, a resident of Omreki village near Mirali was also killed.

On Sunday, unknown gunmen had killed two residents of Bannu district in Mirali.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2022