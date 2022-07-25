Chinese woman robbed by her security guards in Lahore

LAHORE: The Defence police on Sunday arrested two private security guards of a Chinese national woman after they robbed her of Rs200,000 cash and a motorcycle.

The suspects were identified as Usama and Jawad.

Police registered a case against them on the complaint of the woman, identified as Jie Xiu Zhen.

According to the first information report (FIR), the guards of a private company were deputed at the residence of the woman in the Phase-IV of the DHA.

On Sunday, the armed suspects took their Chinese employer woman hostage at gunpoint, tied her arms and legs and took away cash from her home.

A police official said the suspects also took away her motorcycle, leaving her tied in a room. He added that police traced and arrested both the suspects within hours.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2022