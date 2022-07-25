DAWN.COM Logo

Chinese woman robbed by her security guards in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 25, 2022 - Updated July 25, 2022 09:55am

LAHORE: The Defence police on Sunday arrested two private security guards of a Chinese national woman after they robbed her of Rs200,000 cash and a motorcycle.

The suspects were identified as Usama and Jawad.

Police registered a case against them on the complaint of the woman, identified as Jie Xiu Zhen.

According to the first information report (FIR), the guards of a private company were deputed at the residence of the woman in the Phase-IV of the DHA.

On Sunday, the armed suspects took their Chinese employer woman hostage at gunpoint, tied her arms and legs and took away cash from her home.

A police official said the suspects also took away her motorcycle, leaving her tied in a room. He added that police traced and arrested both the suspects within hours.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2022

Saif Zulfiqar
Jul 25, 2022 10:01am
The private company of security guards should be lockrd up forever and the owners should be jailed.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Jul 25, 2022 10:09am
Shameful act by these security guards. Spoiling our relationship with china.
Reply Recommend 0
Abhilash Botekar
Jul 25, 2022 10:11am
Pakistan authorities stooping to their level..
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Jul 25, 2022 10:14am
LAHORE: The Defence police on Sunday arrested two private security guards of a Chinese national woman after they robbed her of Rs200,000 cash and a motorcycle. This is a reflection of Shebaz sharif rule and PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jul 25, 2022 10:49am
Glad they didn't do what men do in such situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Malik
Jul 25, 2022 10:58am
Its Pakistan my dear, your own Gun man robs you at some point.
Reply Recommend 0
pasta
Jul 25, 2022 11:02am
Guards shouod be handed over to China
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Jul 25, 2022 11:22am
Why was the woman carrying so much cash ?
Reply Recommend 0
Nick, NY
Jul 25, 2022 11:46am
Like the ruling elite doing to the country!
Reply Recommend 0

