Rains damage crops in Chagai

CHAGAI: The ongoing monsoon rains have caused a loss of about Rs60 million to the agriculture sector in Chagai.

According to an official data, a copy of which is available with Dawn, melons, dates and vegetables on hundreds of acres of land, along with hundreds of solar panels, were damaged owing to heavy rains, followed by floods.

Zahoor Ahmed Shah, the Deputy Director Agriculture Extension in Chagai, told Dawn that the damages were assessed during a survey carried out by his department’s field assistants with the help of farmers in Padag, Amori and Chilgazai union councils.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2022