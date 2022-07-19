DAWN.COM Logo

PKR hits historic low, closes at Rs222 against dollar in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi Published July 19, 2022 - Updated July 19, 2022 04:38pm

The rupee fell to an all-time low against the dollar for the second day in a row on Tuesday, closing at Rs222 in the interbank market.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the greenback was up Rs8.8, or 4 per cent, against the previous day’s close of Rs215.20 to reach Rs224 around 2:30pm.

However, it closed at Rs221.99, appreciating 3.1pc, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Mettis Global Director Saad Bin Naseer said the rupee was seeing a decline due to “panic buying [of the dollar] by banks in the interbank market”.

He said that “panic is setting in the financial markets following fears of change in [the] government in Punjab and Centre” after the by-polls on the province’s 20 seats.

The by-elections saw the PTI register a thumping victory against the PML-N, which leads the ruling coalition. Following the win, the PTI has demanded early elections.

Naseer went on to say that the downgrading of Pakistan’s outlook from stable to negative by the Fitch rating agency further increased panic in the market.

Moreover, he said, the demand for dollar among importers had also “spiked” as the future of inflows from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), friendly countries and bilateral sources remained a concern.

The chief executive officer of investment firm Alpha Beta Core, Khurram Schehzad, also attributed the rupee’s rapid decline to Fitch’s downgrading and the global trend.

“The dollar is getting stronger in the global market against almost all the world currencies. The Pakistani rupee is not an exception,” he said.

“In addition, Pakistan’s external account issues are not settled as yet. The IMF is yet to be on-boarded and the flows are yet to materialise. Global rating agencies have put a negative outlook on the economy so that is an additional burden that is weighing on the financial markets in general, the foreign exchange market in particular.”

Schehzad called on all stakeholders to come together and devise a strategy to arrest the rupee’s fall.

Role of govt, banks

FAP Chairperson Malik Bostan was more reproachful of banks when asked about the rupee’s freefall.

He alleged that banks were using the political situation in the country as an “excuse” and were involved in “satta bazi” (speculation) in the currency market.

“The central bank should take notice of this and immediately impose restrictions on forward booking of dollars to put an end to the unnecessary rise in the value of the greenback in the market, as well as banks’ monopoly,” he said.

This, he added, would bring the “panic” in the market to an end.

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan General secretary Zafar Paracha, however, disagreed with Naseer and said there was “no demand” for dollars in the open and interbank market.

“It seems that it is one of the IMF’s conditions that we devalue the rupee,” he said, adding that he expected the government to intervene when the rupee fell to 225 against the dollar.

Fitch’s report would also further affect the rupee’s slide, Paracha said.

He lamented that the government and state institutions were “making no efforts” to stop the rupee’s decline.

“Political parties are only concerned with forming or saving governments. Nobody is concerned with the country or the nation. All political parties should be sitting together and making a one-point agenda considering the conditions. Sri Lanka’s condition is in front of us.”

The government would have to take steps to bring about economic stability, including providing facilities to overseas Pakistanis to boost remittances and not facilitating elites and parliamentarians, he said.

“Otherwise, it may be too late,” he warned.

Komal Mansoor, head of research at Tresmark, said: “The floor for the rupee has vanished. This is senseless.”

She said that the central bank should intervene to stabilise abnormal movements, “otherwise [it] risks contagion in all other aspects of the economy”.

Rupee’s fall

After reaching a peak of Rs211.93 on June 22, the dollar started declining for a brief period and fell to a low of Rs204.56 on July 4.

However, the strength gained by the rupee after $2.3 billion Chinese inflows evaporated within a couple of weeks, as the dollar snapped the rupee’s rising streak and gained Rs2.38 in the interbank market on July 5, the first appreciation in the new fiscal year.

Since then, the greenback has continued to rise with a slight reversal of the trend on July 15 — the day the IMF announced it had reached a staff-level agreement with the government. However, the rupee reversed its gains the very next day with analysts attributing it to low inflows and import payments.

On Monday, the dollar had reported a record single-day appreciation in the interbank market to reach Rs215.20 from Rs210.95.

In the first session, the greenback shot up to Rs217 but gradually came down to the level reported by the SBP. However, exchange companies reported that it closed at Rs216.20.

Salim Sardar
Jul 19, 2022 12:13pm
This cabal of crooks continues to hold on to power while the country sinks
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 19, 2022 12:16pm
Well done PDM! Please go home now, clearly you are not competent to handle this.
Reply Recommend 0
UAK
Jul 19, 2022 12:22pm
Sky is the limit.......keep following neutral
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Jul 19, 2022 12:22pm
PDM and neutrals zindabad
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Jul 19, 2022 12:23pm
Target of Imported regime is 250 Rupees per Dollar.
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Jul 19, 2022 12:24pm
why this loser imported govt is not going, this is threatening Pakistan economic stability now
Reply Recommend 0
Tanza
Jul 19, 2022 12:25pm
STOP ALL IMPORTS - except essentials, eg non-luxury foods. Cheese and dog food stops. Long load shedding
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Jul 19, 2022 12:27pm
It will go down within 72hrs back to 207 or 208
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Ansari
Jul 19, 2022 12:27pm
Way out is only the announcement of General Elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 19, 2022 12:29pm
Bring back IK to bring down prices.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 19, 2022 12:32pm
Political turmoil in the country after PTI won by-elections on majority of 20 seats in Punjab and Imran Khan is putting weight behind early elections in Pakistan is the main reason of increasing the parity of green back against Pakistani rupee. During the tenure of Imran Khan's government the inflation reached at its highest peak and now when Imran Khan is ousted from the government the green back has started increasing and there is no hope that Pakistani rupee will appreciate in near future.
Reply Recommend 0
KPK Booster
Jul 19, 2022 12:45pm
Everything was going well, but then came neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Jul 19, 2022 12:47pm
Welcome to Purana Pakistan. PDM to blame for this disaster
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Jul 19, 2022 12:50pm
Rs 221 = 1$, economic meltdown is unstoppable.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jul 19, 2022 12:52pm
Handlers now should enjoy this, it's all done by them and still no one can ask them.
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Jul 19, 2022 12:53pm
That was surprising, even from the standards of superpower Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 19, 2022 12:58pm
What else could be expected under the aegis and auspices of the imported and selected ruling junta of three musketeers in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan at this crucial, carping, caviling, compelling and critical point in time and history?
Reply Recommend 0
Raheem
Jul 19, 2022 12:59pm
IK’s fault. Why did he have to win?
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Razaque
Jul 19, 2022 01:00pm
Imran Khan's obsession for power has pushed the country into huge economic crisis. He had in the past destabilized the govt. And again he seems to be on the same mission.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal Khan
Jul 19, 2022 01:04pm
What a disaster for the public. It’s going Sri Lanka way!
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan maher
Jul 19, 2022 01:10pm
Look at the priorities of the govt, concentrating on foreign funding cases instead of looking after the economy. That's the hallmark of this imported govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Jul 19, 2022 01:12pm
The rupee is breaking its own records everyday and keeps falling to dangerous levels as such debts keep increasing.
Reply Recommend 0
Nation
Jul 19, 2022 01:13pm
Come on Pakistan !! Superpowers!!
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jul 19, 2022 01:14pm
Sri Lanka. Here we come.
Reply Recommend 0
Kf khan
Jul 19, 2022 01:16pm
This time Pakistan can't withstand any more political instability. While political leaders are pursuing their selfish goals. Pathetic.
Reply Recommend 0
Sadaqat Ali
Jul 19, 2022 01:19pm
This shameless govt have lost its mandate and need to resign immediately otherwise they will push Pakistan into bankruptcy
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jul 19, 2022 01:20pm
Shabaz Sharif Speed has made the rupee worth less .Please save us from Shahbaz Speed .
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Jul 19, 2022 01:22pm
It is going to be catastrophe if this imported government continues. Please listen to people's voice and decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Jul 19, 2022 01:28pm
Elections now or further instability under the imported regime.
Reply Recommend 0
Yaara
Jul 19, 2022 01:30pm
Whoever propagates hatred and divide in these crucial times is enemy of Pakistan and Pakistani. Time to sit together seriously and start rebuilding.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid- 2.0
Jul 19, 2022 01:31pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, you stay stuck with your silly rhetoric while the world moves ahead
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Jul 19, 2022 01:31pm
as long as neutrals are satisfied with the mess they created...
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Jul 19, 2022 01:33pm
The longer this dummy set-up is in place the more selfish these people are…
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jul 19, 2022 01:40pm
@Johnny sins, Indians need not worry.
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Jul 19, 2022 01:48pm
Disaster after Disaster...!
Reply Recommend 0
SaneMind1st
Jul 19, 2022 01:50pm
IK effect. Draining all things down. Welcome to Naya Hollow Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
SaneMind1st
Jul 19, 2022 01:50pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, You enlighten us, please.
Reply Recommend 0
Kool
Jul 19, 2022 02:06pm
The election result gives what the world wants to know about the feature of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jul 19, 2022 02:06pm
The slide will continue until the conclusion of free & fair elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Mama PhD
Jul 19, 2022 02:11pm
It means people need more money to buy commodities. You government is disgraceful!
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 19, 2022 02:17pm
@Syed A. Mateen, inflation is higher in current PDM heroes govt then last govt. Thats just a fact.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 19, 2022 02:18pm
@Abdul Razaque, didn't PDM destabilise the last govt? Can we apply your same logic to them?
Reply Recommend 0
AJKhan
Jul 19, 2022 02:23pm
Where is our Iron Brother? Do we not have any friends who can help us? We feel so isolated - lonely and cold in this dark and stormy world!!
Reply Recommend 0
Siraj
Jul 19, 2022 02:28pm
Very crucial time and we are being hit by a perfect storm. Whatever is in store for us will happen as a country we all will bear the consequences of our past deeds.
Reply Recommend 0
Tayyab
Jul 19, 2022 02:34pm
Perhaps we should ask DG ISPR for his comments now. Since it was him who said on arrival of this new Govt that look dollar is stable now.
Reply Recommend 0
Sincere pakistani
Jul 19, 2022 02:36pm
This is bound to happened when such political uncertainty after bi election results
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hassan
Jul 19, 2022 02:56pm
Before it’s too late, get rid of corrupt, incompetent government.
Reply Recommend 0
Simbs
Jul 19, 2022 03:04pm
1 INR= 2.70 PKR.
Reply Recommend 0
Uetian
Jul 19, 2022 03:04pm
Free and Fair Elections announcement can stop this trend only
Reply Recommend 0
Matt
Jul 19, 2022 03:09pm
Here we go again. We are coming from 185 isn't it!
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Jul 19, 2022 03:10pm
This Sharif government must go and must go now before irreparable damage to our country!!
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Jul 19, 2022 03:12pm
Never fix something which is not broken. Thank you PMLN PPP and minor crooks in PDM for making a dogs meal of the economy and rupee.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Jul 19, 2022 03:17pm
Fear of IK climbing bac to power and the relations with USA, China, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar consequently on currency traders nerves is responsible for PKR collapse.
Reply Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Jul 19, 2022 03:19pm
PTI wins in Punjab and Dollar is here. What if PTI wins National Assembly elections ? Where $ will stop - 225, 250 or beyond ? Wake up buddies , Imran Khan cannot do miracles - no one can.
Reply Recommend 0
Marc
Jul 19, 2022 03:30pm
Sky is the limit for Rupee.
Reply Recommend 0
Ak
Jul 19, 2022 03:30pm
Good for PDM though, their money is in dollars or pounds.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha
Jul 19, 2022 04:00pm
Effects of irresponsible borrowing and living above your own means.
Reply Recommend 0

