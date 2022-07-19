Six swept away in Panjgur flash flood

GWADAR / QUETTA: At least six people, including two children, were swept away by flash flood caused by heavy monsoon rains with thunderstorm in Panjgur district of Makran division on Monday.

Two power pylons fell due to heavy rain and thunderstorm, plunging the district into darkness.

Hundreds of mud houses were washed away, families homeless as vast area of the district was affected by flash flood after seasonal streams overflowed.

“Entire human settlement of Marriand was completely submerged as floodwater entered the area after streams overflowed. Many areas of Panjgur district were cut off with district headquarter as link roads washed away by the flood and hundreds of people were stranded in different villages.

“Six people were swept away by flash flood and so far two bodies were recovered while four others were still missing,” Panjgur Deputy Commissioner Abdul Razaq Sasoli told Dawn, adding that massive destruction was reported in the district.

He said hundreds of mud houses were damaged in the heavy rains while the situation is worsening as heavy rains continued.

“We are making efforts to rescue the people stuck in different localities,” Mr Sasoli said.

“Tents available with the administration have been set up in the district complex where rain-affected families were shifted. They are being provided relief goods, including food, drinking water and blankets,” he said.

The district plunged into darkness after two pylons supporting the 132kv Turbat-Hoshab high tension transmission line fell due to heavy rain and thunderstorm.

According to Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) spokesperson, power supply to Hoshab and Panjgur grid stations was suspended due to the incident.

The spokesperson added that Qesco had started the repair work in Hirronk area on an emergency basis to restore the power supply. He added that the transmission line was being operated on a temporary basis during the repair work. The supply to both grid stations would be restored by Tuesday evening, he added.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2022