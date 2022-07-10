DAWN.COM Logo

Biden defends decision to visit Saudi Arabia, says rights are on his agenda

Published July 10, 2022 - Updated July 10, 2022 02:58pm
<p>US President Joe Biden speaks before signing an executive order to help safeguard women's access to abortion and contraception after the Supreme Court last month overturned Roe v Wade decision that legalised abortion, at the White House in Washington, US on July 8, 2022. —Reuters</p>

US President Joe Biden speaks before signing an executive order to help safeguard women’s access to abortion and contraception after the Supreme Court last month overturned Roe v Wade decision that legalised abortion, at the White House in Washington, US on July 8, 2022. —Reuters

President Joe Biden on Saturday defended his decision to travel to Saudi Arabia saying human rights would be on his agenda as he gave a preview of a trip on which he aims to reset ties with the crown prince, who he previously denounced as a pariah.

Biden will hold bilateral talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his leadership team, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his visit to the Middle East next week.

The Crown Prince Mohammed, Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, was believed to be behind the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist and political opponent Jamal Khashoggi, according to the US intelligence community.

In a commentary published in the Washington Post late on Saturday, Biden said his aim was to reorient and not rupture relations with a country that has been a US strategic partner for 80 years.

“I know that there are many who disagree with my decision to travel to Saudi Arabia. My views on human rights are clear and long-standing, and fundamental freedoms are always on the agenda when I travel abroad,” Biden wrote.

Biden needs oil-rich Saudi Arabia’s help at a time of high gasoline prices and as he encourages efforts to end the war in Yemen after the Saudis recently extended a ceasefire there. The United States also wants to curb Iran’s influence in the Middle East and China’s global sway.

Ash
Jul 10, 2022 03:04pm
You cannot hug murders like Modi and MBS and say you stand up for human rights. Those who stand and have relations with them are complicit in their crimes and just as bad as them.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Jul 10, 2022 03:11pm
Biden is a war criminal
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif, Virginia
Jul 10, 2022 03:15pm
Behind you Mr. President. It’s important to reset the important relationship between US and Saudi.
Reply Recommend 0

