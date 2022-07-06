DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 06, 2022

Israel invokes Macron’s 2018 proposal on Iran, wants tougher nuclear talks

Reuters Published July 6, 2022 - Updated July 6, 2022 09:49am
Paris: France’s President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Israel’s Prime minister Yaïr Lapid ahead of their meeting at the Elysee palace on Tuesday.—AFP
Paris: France’s President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Israel’s Prime minister Yaïr Lapid ahead of their meeting at the Elysee palace on Tuesday.—AFP

PARIS: Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday urged French President Emmanuel Macron to revisit a 2018 proposal for a new Iran deal, saying the current diplomatic stalemate threatened a Middle East arms race.

With US President Joe Biden trying to row back on his predecessor Donald Trump’s withdrawal from a 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Israeli officials have privately suggested the European powers in the talks are now tougher on Iran than Washington.

This in turn means that Lapid’s visit to France, his first abroad since becoming caretaker premier last week, was a chance for him to lobby Europeans on that front.

“Back in 2018, you were the first world leader to talk about the need for a new deal with Iran,” Lapid said after the two warmly hugged each other on the front steps of the Elysee presidential palace. “You were right then, and you are even more right today,” Lapid said, adding: “The current situation cannot continue as it is. It will lead to a nuclear arms race in the Middle East, which would threaten world peace.”

Despite the warm embrace and Macron’s praise of Lapid, the French leader did not mention his 2018 comments, which were made just before Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal, at a time when Europeans were trying to convince him to stay on.

“I would like to remind you once again of our desire to conclude the negotiations on a return to respect for the JCPOA as soon as possible,” Macron said.

“We agree with Israel that this agreement will not be enough to contain Iran’s destabilising activities, but I remain more convinced than ever that an Iran that would be on the threshold of nuclear (power) could carry out its activities in an even more dangerous way,” he added. “We must therefore defend this agreement.”

Since the US walkout, Iran has been in breach of the deal, ramping up projects with bomb-making potential — though it denies having such designs. Its technical advancements have set a ticking clock on the so-far fruitless negotiations.

Israel is not a party to the nuclear negotiations. But its worries about its arch-enemy and veiled threats to take preemptive military action if it deems diplomacy a dead end keep Western capitals attentive. It has a de facto front with Iran in Lebanon, home to Hezbollah.

As Lebanon’s former colonial administrator, France has additional influence in Beirut — whose economic crisis-hit leaders were jarred on Saturday when Israel shot down three Hezbollah drones launched towards one of its Mediterranean gas rigs.

“Israel will not sit back and do nothing, given these repeated attacks,” Lapid said.

The Karish rig near Lebanon’s coast will produce gas not only for Israel, but eventually also for the European Union, the official said, tapping into EU countries’ quest to replace Russia as an energy supplier since it invaded Ukraine.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2022

Israel, Iran
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Texas Tariq
Jul 06, 2022 09:57am
If Pakistan can recognize India, despite wars, Kashmir and easy Pakistan.... Then why can't we recognize Israel? We don't have to hug .... Just recognize.
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Jul 06, 2022 10:23am
Iran's need for a credible nuclear deterrent is absolute!
Reply Recommend 0
jg
Jul 06, 2022 10:31am
israel.itself has nuckear weapons given to it by the war monger countries of europe and america. why cant iran have.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Miftah’s misery
Updated 06 Jul, 2022

Miftah’s misery

It cannot be easy to be finance minister in times like these, with friend and foe alike gunning for you over difficult decisions.
Phone tapping
06 Jul, 2022

Phone tapping

IT is the season of audio leaks. No sooner does one ‘incriminating’ clip lose its shock value than another...
Transgender job quota
06 Jul, 2022

Transgender job quota

IN a society where transgender persons often face violence and abuse, the Sindh Assembly’s decision to reserve a...
Warming ties
05 Jul, 2022

Warming ties

BILATERAL ties with the US are clearly on the mend after an extensive rough patch under the PTI government. While ...
LNG emergency
Updated 05 Jul, 2022

LNG emergency

The problem is that Pakistan does not have sufficient cash at the moment to buy even a single LNG cargo at present prices.
The invisible half
05 Jul, 2022

The invisible half

WHAT better illustrates the Afghan Taliban’s misogynistic and mediaeval worldview than the fact that not a single...