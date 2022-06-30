Administrator passes Rs32.19bn KMC budget in council’s absence

KARACHI: In the absence of elected City Council, Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab passed the budget of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for the financial year 2022-23 with a total outlay of Rs32.195 billion.

The Rs16.12 million surplus budget was presented to the administrator by KMC’s Financial Adviser Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto through a council resolution. Later, the administrator presented the budget at a press briefing here at Khaliqdina Hall.

According to the budget book, total receipts were expected to be Rs32.212bn against total expenditures of Rs32.195bn.

The receipts including current receipts of Rs26.61bn, capital receipts of Rs594m and the district annual development programme (ADP) funds of Rs5bn.

No new taxes imposed; dues payable to KMC by KE estimated at Rs1.85bn

The grant from the Sindh government including Octroi Zila Tax (OZT) share would be Rs18.6bn and in terms of current and arrears from the provincial government in the head of Entertainment Tax, Rs200m was expected to be transferred to the KMC.

Liabilities of Rs1.85bn on the K-Electric were also expected to be given to the KMC during the next financial year.

Similarly, Rs1.477bn revenue is expected from land enforcement, estate, katchi abadi, project director Orangi and charged parking.

In terms of repair and maintenance, Rs271.38m was earmarked while development projects are estimated at Rs2.72bn.

In the budget for the next financial year, Rs8.677bn had been allocated for pension fund, miscellaneous expenses and bailout package.

Similarly Rs5.756bn was fixed for medical and health services; Rs 3.943bn for municipal services; and Rs2.079bn for engineering department.

In the budget of next fiscal year, an amount of Rs1.184bn was fixed for parks and horticulture department; Rs973.45m for culture, sports and recreation; Rs898.49m for finance and accounts (MUCT); Rs184.23m for law department; and Rs888.58m for the CLICK project.

An amount of Rs500m was allocated for development works including improvement of roads, sidewalks, sewerage line, bridges and intersections.

Similarly, Rs250m was earmarked for management of street lights on major roads and Rs172m for improvement of infrastructure.

An amount of Rs115.68m was set aside for purchase of ventilators and other medical devices in KMC hospitals; Rs100m for development of KMC parks; Rs85m for improvement of Karachi Zoo, Safari Park and purchase of new animals.

The KMC has also allocated Rs80m for plantation of trees on major thoroughfares.

No new tax imposed

Administrator Wahab said that no new tax was imposed in the budget. “The Pakistan Peoples Party is striving to serve the citizens as per the pragmatic vision of its chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari,” he added.

Barrister Wahab said that a solar energy project at Kidney Hill Park would be operational by the end of July to deal with the energy crisis. He said the project would generate 365,000 units of electricity to illuminate street lights in the city.

He said that efforts were being made to improve KMC’s revenue system so that the next mayor would not have to face paucity of funds.

He said that renovation of 20 more parks in different areas will be completed in the next three months.

He said that the fire brigade had been connected with the Rescue 1122 emergency system, adding that in the next phase, 15 helpline will also be connected.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi while referring to the preparation of the budget said that this year the focus had been on further improving the recovery targets.

He said that in terms of development work, the target has been achieved 100 per cent.

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2022