Two Swat men arrested for harassing tourist family

A Correspondent Published June 25, 2022

SWAT: The police have arrested two locals for harassing a tourist family from Lahore.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, additional superintendent of police Arshad Khan said owner and operator of a rental tent were arrested by the Kalam police on the complaint of a tourist, which was sent to the Malakand commission through email.

He said in the email the tourist complained that he and his wife were inside a tent near Mahodand Lake when a man barged inside on the night between June 18 and 19 and tried to harass his wife, and also injured him.

Additional SP Arshad Khan said the injured tourist was shifted to a hospital in Kalam, where medical treatment was given to him.

“While in hospital, the tourist did not lodge any complaint or file a report with the police and went back to Lahore in the morning,” the police officer said, adding after the Swat police received an email forwarded by the commissioner, the Kalam police registered an FIR and arrested about 45 suspects and shared their photos with the complainant.

Mr Arshad said the complainant identified one Habib-ur-Rehman aka Affan, a resident of Usho valley, as the offender. He said during investigation, the man confessed to the crime.

The additional SP said later the police also arrested the tent owner, Khanzada alias Khanji, also a resident of Usho. He said the police were grateful to the elders of Kalam and Mahodand for cooperating with the police in arrest of the culprits.

He said the district administration with the assistance of the hoteliers and the local community would ensure safety of life and property of tourists.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2022

