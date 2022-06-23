DAWN.COM Logo

PM Shehbaz orders provision of all facilities to Bahraini investors

Syed Irfan Raza Published June 23, 2022 - Updated June 23, 2022 08:38am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wed­nesday said he wanted to transform Pakistan into an Asian hub of industrialisation through extensive investment.

He was talking to a delegation of Bahraini companies, led by founder/chairman of a private firm Royale Nova Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Salman Al Khalifa.

Minister for Investment Board Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Trade Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Housing and Works Abdul Wasay, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, PM’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and other high officials concerned attended the meeting.

On this occasion, the prime minister directed authorities concerned to provide all possible facilities to investors of Bahrain on priority basis by utilising all available resources.

The Board of Investment (BoI) authorities briefed the delegation about the huge investment opportunities in Pakistan in different sectors such as health, tourism, hotel and hospitality, housing, agriculture, food and information and technology

The delegation was informed that Pakistan was an ideal country for investment due to its strategic location, young population, skilled manpower, immense natural resources and business-friendly environment.

The delegation reiterated to avail of the existing huge investment opportunities in Pakistan and hinted to start investing in hotel and hospitality and housing sectors in the next six months.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2022

