Today's Paper | June 23, 2022

Number of Roshan Digital Account holders hits 400,000

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 23, 2022 - Updated June 23, 2022 07:39am

KARACHI: The number of Roshan Digital Account (RDA) holders has reached 400,000, a survey conducted by the State Bank showed on Wednesday.

Of the 10,000 account holders contacted, 9,777 responded to the survey.

When asked about the major reasons for not being satisfied with the facility, 76 per cent of respondents said it was an ineffective mode of communication for complaint resolution.

About 69pc complained about the lengthy resolution time, 67pc referred to the lack of knowledge of officers deputed with complaint resolution and 45pc found the complaint submission cumbersome.

The survey found that 70pc of people opened an account for family support, 11pc for stock market invest­­­ment and 22pc for real estate investment. Besides, 36pc depositors belonged to Saudi Arabia, 23pc to the United Arab Emirates and 10pc to the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Moreover, 23pc were permanent residents and 5pc temporary residents.

Meanwhile, Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif thanked the overseas Pakistanis for sending $57 million in a day that helped the RDA cross $4.5 billion in total deposits.

“Happy that yesterday State Bank received $57 million, the largest inflow in a day ever,” he said in a tweet. The prime minister expressed full support for the RDA scheme. “Our government stands firmly behind the Roshan Digital Account scheme,” he said.

PM Sharif termed overseas Pakistanis an asset to the country, who always contributed positively towards strengthening the national economy.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2022

