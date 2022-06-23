DAWN.COM Logo

Flaws in security of category ‘A’ educational institutions in Islamabad detected: report

Mohammad Asghar Published June 23, 2022 - Updated June 23, 2022 09:10am

RAWALPINDI: A fresh security assessment of educational institutions categorised ‘A’ has revealed significant security flaws and relevant authorities have been asked to take effective measures immediately.

The security audit of the institutions was conducted by the Special Branch in May to report about the security measures and how they can be improved.

Following the security audit report, the Punjab Home Department has directed divisional police chiefs, capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore, the higher education department and school education department to take measures and improve the security in educational institutions.

According to sources, as per the report, improvement in just 12 out of 33 parameters was observed. It further revealed that deterioration has been observed in 18 parameters and there are eight security parameters showing neither improvement nor deterioration, which clearly shows that the authorities concerned have not been paying attention towards improving these security checks.

In view of the security situation and circumstances prevailing in the country, intelligence has recommended that attention should be paid to the security parameters.

Earlier in Feb 2022, another security audit was conducted throughout Punjab. Scrutiny of facts and figures revealed that out of 33 security parameters devised for the security of educational institutions, improvement had been noticed in just six parameters.

Deterioration had been observed in 19 parameters while there are 14 security parameters where neither improvement nor deterioration was seen.

A security audit of 4,820 educational institutions (category A) across Punjab, including 464 functioning in Rawalpindi region, had been conducted in November 2021 which uncovered major security loopholes.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2022

