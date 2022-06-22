Wife of legendary batsman Zaheer Abbas says he is recovering, still in ICU

The wife of legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas — who was admitted to a hospital in London earlier this month — said on Wednesday that while his health was improving, he was still being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU).

"Thank you for your prayers and wishes, Zaheer is improving. Still in the ICU though," Sameena Abbas told Dawn.com.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Zaheer is under treatment at a private hospital in London. "It is understood that the 74-year-old is on dialysis after being diagnosed with pneumonia following his arrival in London from Dubai," the report said.

It went on to say that Zaheer had been in London since June 16 and was taken to the hospital after feeling unwell a day later. The report also said that Zaheer had tested positive for Covid-19 in Dubai which had delayed his scheduled departure to London.

"While his condition improved and he boarded his flight to London, his health took a turn for the worse. He was admitted to the ICU soon after, and ESPNcricinfo understands he was placed on dialysis," the report said.

Former captain and coach Waqar Younis and all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez wished the former batsman a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon Zed Bhai. You are an asset of our country," Younis added.

Zaheer made his international debut in 1969 against New Zealand and scored 5,062 runs at an average of 44.69 in 72 Tests and 2,572 runs with a decent average of 47.62 in 62 one-day internationals.

In August 2020, Zaheer was inducted into the International Cricket Council's illustrious Hall of Fame, becoming the third Pakistani batsman to achieve the milestone after Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad.

In March, he was formally inducted into the Pakistan Cricket Board's Hall of Fame. Known as a run-machine, he has remained the only Asian batter to score a century of first-class hundreds.