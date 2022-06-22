DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 22, 2022

Wife of legendary batsman Zaheer Abbas says he is recovering, still in ICU

Abdul Ghaffar Published June 22, 2022 - Updated June 22, 2022 06:28pm
A photo of Zaheer Abbas, Pakistan's test cricketer and former president of International Cricket Council. — AFP/File
A photo of Zaheer Abbas, Pakistan's test cricketer and former president of International Cricket Council. — AFP/File

The wife of legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas — who was admitted to a hospital in London earlier this month — said on Wednesday that while his health was improving, he was still being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU).

"Thank you for your prayers and wishes, Zaheer is improving. Still in the ICU though," Sameena Abbas told Dawn.com.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Zaheer is under treatment at a private hospital in London. "It is understood that the 74-year-old is on dialysis after being diagnosed with pneumonia following his arrival in London from Dubai," the report said.

It went on to say that Zaheer had been in London since June 16 and was taken to the hospital after feeling unwell a day later. The report also said that Zaheer had tested positive for Covid-19 in Dubai which had delayed his scheduled departure to London.

"While his condition improved and he boarded his flight to London, his health took a turn for the worse. He was admitted to the ICU soon after, and ESPNcricinfo understands he was placed on dialysis," the report said.

Former captain and coach Waqar Younis and all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez wished the former batsman a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon Zed Bhai. You are an asset of our country," Younis added.

Zaheer made his international debut in 1969 against New Zealand and scored 5,062 runs at an average of 44.69 in 72 Tests and 2,572 runs with a decent average of 47.62 in 62 one-day internationals.

In August 2020, Zaheer was inducted into the International Cricket Council's illustrious Hall of Fame, becoming the third Pakistani batsman to achieve the milestone after Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad.

In March, he was formally inducted into the Pakistan Cricket Board's Hall of Fame. Known as a run-machine, he has remained the only Asian batter to score a century of first-class hundreds.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Milka Singh
Jun 22, 2022 06:15pm
Get well soon sir.
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled.
Jun 22, 2022 06:25pm
Pray for his early recovery and good health.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jun 22, 2022 06:49pm
All cricket lovers are praying for Zaheer Abbas. Hope he will get well soon and will come out from ICU.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Jun 22, 2022 06:54pm
Get Well Soon Sir, we all are praying for you.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Right to fair trial
22 Jun, 2022

Right to fair trial

IT is scarcely an understatement to say that in Pakistan, the fundamental right to a fair trial, as provided for...
Murdered workers
22 Jun, 2022

Murdered workers

THE murder of two workers hailing from Sindh in Balochistan’s Hoshab area on Monday is the second incident this...
Resurgent Covid-19
Updated 22 Jun, 2022

Resurgent Covid-19

Citizens grow complacent as national attention diverts to pressing economic and political crises.
IMF agreement
Updated 21 Jun, 2022

IMF agreement

The more the agreement with the IMF gets delayed, the more unmanageable the economy will become.
Another long war
21 Jun, 2022

Another long war

FOUR months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there are no signs that this conflict will be resolved anytime...
Rising hepatitis C cases
21 Jun, 2022

Rising hepatitis C cases

REPORTS that cases of hepatitis C are rising in several districts of Sindh are both alarming and further proof of...