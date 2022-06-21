Several protesting employees injured in Quetta police action

QUETTA: Police on Monday used tear gas and resorted to baton charge against protesting members of the Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance, who wanted to march towards the Chief Minister House. Some protesters were injured in the police action.

The protesters gathered near Red Zone and started marching towards the Chief Minister House where hundreds of police personnel stopped them and when they tried to forcibly enter Red Zone, the police fired shells of tear gas and used baton charge.

The Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance announced the march towards the Chief Minister House for the acceptance of their demands.

The alliance is demanding an increase in the salaries of employees. On the other hand, Haji Habibur Rehman Mardanzai, president of the grand alliance, announced closing all educational institutions and other government offices in Balochistan.

He said that the price hike had created many difficulties for the employees and they cannot fulfil the basic needs of their families in their current salaries.

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2022