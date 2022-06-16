Interim charge sheet filed in Jazlan murder case

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday filed an interim charge sheet against five suspects — including three brothers and their father — in the young Jazlan murder case.

The suspects — Hasnain Faiz, his brothers Irfan Faiz, Ahsan Faiz, their father Muhammad Faiz and friend Inshal — have been booked and arrested for shooting to death Jazlan over a trivial dispute in Bahria Town Karachi on May 25.

On Wednesday, the investigating officer filed an interim charge sheet before Judicial Magistrate (Malir) Furqan Karim.

In the interim challan, the IO, Inspector Aslam Jutt, stated that in the light of the investigation, circumstantial evidence and statements of the witnesses main suspect Hasnain, his brothers Irfan and Ahsan and their friend Inshal were found involved in the alleged commissioning of the murder.

He further submitted that Ahsan, the lone suspect still at large, was also found involved in the offence.

The IO opposed the magistrate’s earlier order under which he discharged suspect Muhammad Faiz under Section 497 of the criminal procedure code.

He submitted that the probe revealed that the licence of the pistol used in the offence was issued in the name of Mr Faiz, who was not only hiding the weapon but also hiding his absconder son, Ahsan.

Hence, he should be tried for committing offences punishable under Sections 109 (abetment), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) and 216-A (punishment for harbouring robbers or dacoits) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The IO informed the court that the final charge sheet would be submitted after completing investigation, as the weapon was yet to be recovered and sent for a forensic analysis. He requested two-week time for filing the final charge sheet.

While accepting the interim charge sheet, the magistrate granted six days to the IO for filing the final challan.

A case was registered at the Gadap City police station on the complaint of victim’s paternal uncle Arif Sabir.

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2022