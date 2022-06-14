DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 14, 2022

Sri Lanka gives public workers extra day off to grow food

Reuters Published June 14, 2022 - Updated June 14, 2022 06:14pm
In this file photo, labourers load food items into a delivery lorry near a main market in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, labourers load food items into a delivery lorry near a main market in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — Reuters/File

Sri Lanka has approved a four-day work week for public sector workers to help them cope with a chronic fuel shortage and encourage them to grow food, the government said on Tuesday, as it struggles with its worst financial crisis in decades.

The island nation, which employs about one million people in its public sector, has been hit by a severe foreign exchange shortage, which has left it struggling to pay for critical imports of fuel, food and medicine.

Many of the country's 22 million people have to queue up at petrol stations for hours and have been enduring long power cuts for months.

Sri Lanka's Cabinet late on Monday approved a proposal for public sector workers to be given leave every Friday for the next three months, partly because the fuel shortage made commuting difficult and also to encourage them to farm.

“It seems appropriate to grant government officials leave of one working day ... to engage in agricultural activities in their backyards or elsewhere as a solution to the food shortage that is expected,” the government information office said in a statement.

The United Nations last week warned of a looming humanitarian crisis in the island nation, saying it plans to provide $47 million to help more than a million vulnerable people.

Currency depreciation, rising global commodity prices and a now-reversed policy to ban chemical fertiliser pushed food inflation in Sri Lanka to 57 per cent in April.

The government is in talks for a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund and a delegation is expected in Colombo on June 20.

The United States is also ready to help, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a phone call with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe late on Monday.

“During these economically and politically challenging times, the US stands ready to work with Sri Lanka, in close coordination with the International Monetary Fund and the international community,” Blinken said on Twitter.

Wickremesinghe said this month Sri Lanka needed at least $5 billion to meet essential imports for the rest of the year.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 14, 2022 06:11pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Up the IMF creek

Up the IMF creek

Arifa Noor
It's easier to blame technocrats than accept that we have been travelling up the creek after having dropped the paddle way back.

Editorial

Budget blame
Updated 14 Jun, 2022

Budget blame

Instead of holding serious discussions on how to make the best of the economic situation, politicians are playing the blame game.
Taiwan tensions
14 Jun, 2022

Taiwan tensions

A TENSE exchange of rhetoric between the Chinese defence minister and the US defence secretary over Taiwan at a...
Children in chains
14 Jun, 2022

Children in chains

IT is deeply unfortunate that the state continues to not just ignore but further jeopardise the future of its youth,...
Wages of hate
Updated 13 Jun, 2022

Wages of hate

The monster of Hindutva has been eating away at the innards of Indian secularism for decades.
Right to know
13 Jun, 2022

Right to know

IT is encouraging to note that the PPP is now pushing for greater engagement of public representatives in ongoing...
Refusing post-mortems
13 Jun, 2022

Refusing post-mortems

WHEN a suspicious death occurs, acceding to the wishes of grieving family members in disallowing the post-mortem of...