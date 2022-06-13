DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 13, 2022

Nepra approves charges of extra Rs3.99 per unit for April electricity

Tahir Sherani Published June 13, 2022 - Updated June 13, 2022 06:21pm

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday allowed ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos) to charge their consumers an additional fuel cost of Rs3.99 per unit as fuel charges adjustment for April.

According to a Nepra notification, Discos had charged consumers a reference fuel tariff of Rs6.61 per unit in April, but the actual fuel cost turned out to be Rs10.6 per unit, a difference of Rs3.99 per unit.

The notification said the increase would be applicable to all consumer categories except for lifeline consumers.

It added that the fuel charge adjustment would be shown separately in the consumers' bills on the basis of units billed to them in April and the charges would be reflected in the bill for June.

Nepra ordered the Discos to keep in view and comply with the orders of the courts while bringing the adjustment charges into effect.

Earlier in June, Nepra approved a hike in the power tariff by Rs7.9 per unit on account of an increase in fuel prices, capacity cost and the impact of the rupee's devaluation.

In a brief, the power regulator had said: "The tariff has been determined for the FY2022-23, which on national average is Rs.24.82 per kilowatt hour (or unit), higher by Rs.7.9078/kWh than the earlier determined national average tariff of Rs16.91/kWh."

Nepra said it had determined different consumer-end tariffs for each distribution company, owing to their different revenue requirements and varying levels of technical and distribution losses allowed to them.

Last month, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadiq Malik had warned that an increase in electricity tariff would follow fuel price adjustment through withdrawal of subsidies.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wages of hate
Updated 13 Jun, 2022

Wages of hate

The monster of Hindutva has been eating away at the innards of Indian secularism for decades.
Right to know
13 Jun, 2022

Right to know

IT is encouraging to note that the PPP is now pushing for greater engagement of public representatives in ongoing...
Refusing post-mortems
13 Jun, 2022

Refusing post-mortems

WHEN a suspicious death occurs, acceding to the wishes of grieving family members in disallowing the post-mortem of...
After the budget
Updated 12 Jun, 2022

After the budget

The rulers will have only themselves to blame if they set impractical goals that they are unable to deliver on.
Afghan visa policy
12 Jun, 2022

Afghan visa policy

PAKISTAN has been a destination of ‘choice’ for millions of Afghans fleeing their strife-torn homeland for the...
Cricket power show
12 Jun, 2022

Cricket power show

THE first win was nerve-jangling, the second emphatic. For 14 years, Multan had missed out on international cricket...