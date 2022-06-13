DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 13, 2022

Indian rupee hits record low on Fed rate hike worries

AFP Published June 13, 2022 - Updated June 13, 2022 01:13pm

The Indian rupee plunged to a record low against the dollar on Monday, ahead of an expected United States interest rate hike this week aimed at fighting surging inflation.

The rupee hit 78.28 per dollar for the first time as a forecast-beating US inflation report on Friday heightened prospects for a further tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Sensex Index slid as much as 2.1 per cent as foreigners took out about $24 billion from local stocks, Bloomberg News reported.

The Indian currency has been weighed down by rising oil prices, a more aggressive Fed and by capital outflows in emerging markets as foreign investors turn risk-averse.

Central banks have adopted more hawkish policies in recent months, including in India, with the Reserve Bank hiking borrowing costs by 50 basis points last week for the second time in as many months.

The RBI earlier announced an out-of-cycle 0.4pc rate rise in May.

India's central bank has also been selling off foreign currency to stabilise the currency.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.59pc, after touching 7.61pc, its highest since Feb 28, 2019, Reuters reported. The 10-year yield ended the day at 7.52pc on Friday.

Inflation has also jumped in India owing the fallout from the Ukraine war, overshooting the central bank's 2-6pc target range from January to April.

It hit an eight-year high of 7.79pc in April, fanned by a spike in food and fuel costs.

In May, the government banned exports of wheat, with yields already hit by a heatwave, to rein in prices.

Sugar exports were also capped to safeguard supplies, while the government cut duties on fuel and edible oils.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ameer
Jun 13, 2022 01:22pm
let's concentrate on Pakistan issues, India can afford to take a few hits to their economy...
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 13, 2022 01:24pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wages of hate
Updated 13 Jun, 2022

Wages of hate

The monster of Hindutva has been eating away at the innards of Indian secularism for decades.
Right to know
13 Jun, 2022

Right to know

IT is encouraging to note that the PPP is now pushing for greater engagement of public representatives in ongoing...
Refusing post-mortems
13 Jun, 2022

Refusing post-mortems

WHEN a suspicious death occurs, acceding to the wishes of grieving family members in disallowing the post-mortem of...
After the budget
Updated 12 Jun, 2022

After the budget

The rulers will have only themselves to blame if they set impractical goals that they are unable to deliver on.
Afghan visa policy
12 Jun, 2022

Afghan visa policy

PAKISTAN has been a destination of ‘choice’ for millions of Afghans fleeing their strife-torn homeland for the...
Cricket power show
12 Jun, 2022

Cricket power show

THE first win was nerve-jangling, the second emphatic. For 14 years, Multan had missed out on international cricket...