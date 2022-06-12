DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 12, 2022

Pakistan, Chinese militaries vow to enhance counter-terror cooperation

Dawn.com Published June 12, 2022 - Updated June 12, 2022 02:35pm
COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets Central Military Commission of China Vice Chairman General Zhang Youxia. — Photo: ISPR
COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets Central Military Commission of China Vice Chairman General Zhang Youxia. — Photo: ISPR
A senior tri service military delegation of Pakistan met Chinese military and govt officials. — Photo: ISPR
A senior tri service military delegation of Pakistan met Chinese military and govt officials. — Photo: ISPR

A senior tri-service military delegation of Pakistan, headed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, visited China, where the two sides pledged to enhance their "training, technology and counter-terrorism cooperation".

In a press release issued on Sunday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the delegation of Pakistan's armed forces visited China from June 9 to June 12.

The delegation held wide-ranging discussions with senior officials of the Chinese military and other government departments.

"[The] apex Meeting was held on 12 June wherein the Pakistani side was headed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa while Chinese side was led by General Zhang Youxia Vice Chairman Central Military Commission of China."

Both sides, the statement said, discussed their perspectives on the international and regional security situation, and expressed satisfaction with the defence cooperation between the two countries.

"Pakistan and China reaffirmed their strategic partnership in challenging times and agreed to continue regular exchange of perspectives on issues of mutual interest," the ISPR said, adding that both sides further vowed to enhance their training, technology and counterterrorism cooperation at the tri-service level.

Earlier this week, Chinese chargé d’affaires Pang Chunxue and Pakistani leaders met at the 7th CPEC Media Forum in Islamabad and warned of growing threats to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) from fake news and disinformation about the mega-development project and emphasised the need for cooperation in countering it.

“False propaganda and disinformation on CPEC are on the rise. Hostile forces are trying to undermine the development of CPEC, as well as the unity and mutual trust between the two countries,” Chinese chargé d’affaires Pang Chunxue said.

CPEC has been widely projected in Pakistan as a game-changer that would influence the region’s geo-strategic, geo-economic and geopolitical dynamics; and as an answer to its infrastructure shortcomings.

But, at the same time, media reports spread scepticism about it by pointing to the possibility of Pakistan falling into China’s debt trap, the alleged absence of transparency in the projects, and the environmental impact of the projects, especially coal-based power plants.

In that gathering, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, in his keynote speech, underscored the importance of CPEC, saying it was the country’s best bet for becoming the region’s geo-economic hub, but regretted that it had been “a victim of the malicious disinformation campaign” carried out by the “detractors” of CPEC and China.

Pang also spoke of the seriousness of this challenge. “False propaganda and disinformation on CPEC are on the rise. Hostile forces are trying to undermine the development of CPEC, as well as the unity and mutual trust between the two countries,” she maintained.

Pak China Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

After the budget
Updated 12 Jun, 2022

After the budget

The rulers will have only themselves to blame if they set impractical goals that they are unable to deliver on.
Afghan visa policy
12 Jun, 2022

Afghan visa policy

PAKISTAN has been a destination of ‘choice’ for millions of Afghans fleeing their strife-torn homeland for the...
Cricket power show
12 Jun, 2022

Cricket power show

THE first win was nerve-jangling, the second emphatic. For 14 years, Multan had missed out on international cricket...
Budget 2022-23
Updated 11 Jun, 2022

Budget 2022-23

Budget document reads as if the government simply ticked off items from a checklist handed to it by the IMF.
Forest fire SOPs
11 Jun, 2022

Forest fire SOPs

THERE appears to be no respite from the forest fires that keep erupting in whatever relatively dense forests remain...
K-IV progress
11 Jun, 2022

K-IV progress

AFTER several delays and unfulfilled promises, the K-IV water project — designed to deliver an extra 260 million...