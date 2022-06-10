DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 10, 2022

Over 1bn trees planted under PTI govt

Jamal Shahid Published June 10, 2022 - Updated June 10, 2022 09:34am
In this file photo, PTI Chairman Imran Khan waters a plant during the launch of ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign at Islamabad Model College for Girls in Islamabad. — Online/File
In this file photo, PTI Chairman Imran Khan waters a plant during the launch of ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign at Islamabad Model College for Girls in Islamabad. — Online/File

ISLAMABAD: The PTI government’s Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme achieved over a billion plantation target till March 2022 which helped address decline in the forest cover over the past four years.

According to the Pakistan Econo­mic Survey 2021-22, the tree plantation project was initiated in 2019 with a total cost of Rs125.184bn for four years, bet­ween 2019 and 2023, to plant and regenerate 3.296bn trees in the country.

According to the survey, the programme had achieved the target of 579.093m saplings during July-March in the fiscal year 2022, and cumulatively attained 1586.18m plants till March 2022. Through this programme 327,877 people had been employed up till March 2022, the survey said.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pakistan Economic Survey
Updated 10 Jun, 2022

Pakistan Economic Survey

Times ahead are tough, and parties must show a greater sense of responsibility than is currently on display.
Repressive law
10 Jun, 2022

Repressive law

A PARTICULARLY problematic clause in an overall controversial piece of legislation is to undergo further scrutiny,...
Iran-IAEA spat
10 Jun, 2022

Iran-IAEA spat

IN the latest sign that all is not well where efforts to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 are...
Charter of the economy
Updated 09 Jun, 2022

Charter of the economy

There first needs to be an agreement that cynical politicking over the economy should not be a means to gain public support.
By-election test
09 Jun, 2022

By-election test

EVEN though the appointment of a new governor in Punjab has somewhat reduced political uncertainty in the ...
Brutish behaviour
09 Jun, 2022

Brutish behaviour

IT has unfortunately become the norm in Pakistan for many members of the legal community to display uncouth ...