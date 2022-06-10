Over 1bn trees planted under PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: The PTI government’s Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme achieved over a billion plantation target till March 2022 which helped address decline in the forest cover over the past four years.

According to the Pakistan Econo­mic Survey 2021-22, the tree plantation project was initiated in 2019 with a total cost of Rs125.184bn for four years, bet­ween 2019 and 2023, to plant and regenerate 3.296bn trees in the country.

According to the survey, the programme had achieved the target of 579.093m saplings during July-March in the fiscal year 2022, and cumulatively attained 1586.18m plants till March 2022. Through this programme 327,877 people had been employed up till March 2022, the survey said.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2022