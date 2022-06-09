DAWN.COM Logo

'Why come into power when you were not ready to deal with economic situation?' Imran asks govt

Dawn.com Published June 9, 2022 - Updated June 9, 2022 09:35pm
PTI Chairman expresses his views on the country's economic situation on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
PTI Chairman expresses his views on the country's economic situation on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday questioned why the current coalition government carried out a conspiracy to oust his party from power when it was clearly not ready to deal with the country's economy.

He made the remarks while talking about Pakistan's current economic situation, soon after the government unveiled the Pakistan Economic Survey (PES) 2021-22.

"If they (government) were not ready to economically stabilise the country, then what was the point of carrying out a conspiracy and ousting the government?

"If they are unable to take care of the country, of inflation and the economy, what was the hurry? You could have prepared and waited, the government had only a year-and-a-half remaining."

He reiterated that the current government was not concerned about Pakistan's well-being and was only concerned with getting rid of the corruption cases registered against them.

During his address, Imran also highlighted the achievements of the PTI government. He talked about the PTI's focus on creating dams in the country to solve Pakistan's water and energy issues.

He went on to say that the former PML-N government set up power plants that operated on imported fuel. When global prices soared, so did energy prices, he said, adding this also had an effect on foreign exchange.

He lamented that dams started by the PTI government were suffering as the credit rating of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) had fallen, which meant that it was more difficult to take out loans.

"Our project for constructing dams is in danger. Money is required to construct them and we have no foreign exchange," he said. He also highlighted how Moody's, a credit rating agency, had downgraded Pakistan's outlook.

Talking about the PES, he said that it showed the PTI government's performance. However, the one thing it did not mention were the efforts we made to uplift the poorest segments of society, he added, talking about the Sehat Card, Kamyab Jawan Programme and Ehsaas Programme.

Touching on the Covid-19 pandemic, Imran said that at the start the then-opposition had called on him to impose a lockdown. "They criticised me and asked why I wasn't doing it [but] I knew that it would destroy our economy and that the common man would suffer."

He also criticised the government for the increase in inflation. Imran said that the first thing the government should have done after coming into power was to bring down inflation.

"In three-and-a-half years, we raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs55 and Rs50, respectively. They came and increased prices by Rs60 in the span of 10 days."

The people will now find out what inflation truly is, he said. He once again highlighted how the PTI government withstood pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying that the party's leadership was destined to live and die in Pakistan.

All of their assets are abroad, they don't have a stake in Pakistan, he said while lashing out at the government. "In my opinion, I don't think any other government has caused this much inflation in such a short amount of time in our history."

I don't know how a normal household will budget their needs, he said. "They used to cry about inflation but we think it will increase three-fold," he added.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Hammad Azhar said the PTI had exceeded almost all its economic targets during the current fiscal year.

"It is a tragedy that the regime change operation was conducted against it. A team of comics was handed over the country that destroyed everything," he said.

Comments (7)
Dr Dummy
Jun 09, 2022 09:21pm
You achieved nothing. Just accept it.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymous
Jun 09, 2022 09:25pm
Rich coming from IK!
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Jun 09, 2022 09:30pm
He is right. This current government is a disaster
Reply Recommend 0
Foreign hand
Jun 09, 2022 09:31pm
Economic expert.
Reply Recommend 0
anonymous
Jun 09, 2022 09:34pm
IAK Niazi has led Pakistan into this economic mess which the current government is tackling. Pakistan is paying a heavy price for his inability and you can expect far worse if he ever comes to power. Although the chances are remote, unless the establishment again want to experiment with tried, tested and failed IAK Niazi.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed Rahman
Jun 09, 2022 09:35pm
IK you sowed the seeds of inflation, by misguiding the public not sharing with them the true picture instead you gave them lollypops
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Jun 09, 2022 09:36pm
Go stand in a corner
Reply Recommend 0

