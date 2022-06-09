DAWN.COM Logo

Quetta traders call for removal of ban on wheat movement

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published June 9, 2022 - Updated June 9, 2022 08:46am

QUETTA: Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fida Hussain Dashti has expressed concern over the ban on inter-district wheat movement and closure of flour mills in Balochistan.

Speaking at a meeting of the chamber on Wednesday, he urged the authorities concerned to immediately withdraw the ban so that the flour industry could be saved and the commodity made available to people at affordable prices.

He said the ban has created difficulties for the people as it has resulted in the shortage of wheat and flour and also caused an increase in their prices.

Mr Dashti said that on the one hand, the government claimed work was being done to ensure that industries ran to their full capacity and, on the other, active industries were being made to suffer losses due to such measures. He said the chamber would oppose any action taken against any industry.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2022

