Balochistan approves Rs200 increase in wheat support price

QUETTA: The Balochistan cabinet has approved an increase of Rs200 in the support price of wheat and fixed the new rate at Rs2,200 per 40kg. It directed the food department to start procurement of wheat on an emergency basis to save the province from any wheat crisis.

A cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo here on Monday, discussed the 50-point agenda and approved 45 points. The remaining issues would be approved in the next meeting.

Senior Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Social Welfare Bushra Rind, while briefing the media after the meeting, said the cabinet had decided to take all possible efforts to provide wheat and flour to the people without any difficulty. They said it was decided to take action against wheat hoarders and confiscate the illegal stock.

They said the cabinet also approved subsidy on fertiliser for Rabi and Kharif crops and decided a 50 per cent reduction in all facilities benefiting provincial ministers, including fuel quota and other expenditures, as an austerity campaign in view of the hard economic conditions facing the country presently.

It was also decided to establish three new districts in Balochistan — Hub, Kar­izat and Usta Muhammad.

