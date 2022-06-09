Two, including Unicef official, allegedly raped in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: An official of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) was allegedly raped by her security guard in the capital while a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Kahuta area.

In the first incident, the Unicef official, who is a Swedish national, approached Aabpara police to register a complaint against a security guard deployed at her residence who she alleged raped her.

According to the police, the victim had been working in Pakistan since Jan 10.

According to the first information report (FIR), the guard had been deployed at her residence in G-6/4 since March 11. The FIR said he entered her bedroom and overpowered her, adding that the guard tried to suffocate her and later raped her.

When contacted, Aabpara police said a case had been registered and a team was constituted to trace the guard who escaped after committing the crime. The second incident came to light after the victim’s father informed police that his daughter went missing from her house on Tuesday night.

He said he started searching for her but could not find her until she returned home at 5am. She told him that she was raped by a suspect at an under-construction house.

She further told her father that she managed to escape after the day broke.

A police spokesman said shortly after the incident came to light, City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari took notice of it and directed the police to arrest the suspect.

Kahuta police arrested him and the victim was taken to hospital for medical examination.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2022