Ton-up Hope leads West Indies to 305-8 in first Pakistan ODI

AFP Published June 8, 2022 - Updated June 8, 2022 09:01pm
Pakistan and West Indies' players are seen in action during in the first ODI in Multan on Wednesday. — Picture via PCB/Twitter
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (L) and West Indian captain Nicholas Pooran are seen at the toss. — Picture via PCB/Twitter
Opener Shai Hope defied Pakistan's much-vaunted bowling attack and sweltering Multan heat to lift the West Indies to a solid 305-8 in the first day-night international on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Barbadian knocked 134-ball 127 for his 12th one-day international century after West Indies won the toss and opted to bat on a flat Multan stadium pitch.

Hope, who cracked 15 boundaries and a six, added an innings-building 154 with Shamarh Brooks after the visitors' lost opener Kyle Mayers for three in the third over, caught and bowled by pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Brooks scored a polished 83-ball 70 with seven boundaries.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf, best of home bowlers with 4-77, ended Hope's knock when he bowled him with a slower delivery in the 44th over.

The scorching Multan heat — with temperatures soaring to between 40 to 42 degrees Celsius — did not stop Hope and Brooks, who both batted with guts and power.

Hope drove pacer Hasan Ali to cover boundary to reach three figures off 118 balls, also completing 4,000 ODI runs in his 93rd match.

He is the 11th West Indies batsman to reach the milestone in ODI cricket.

It was a brilliant one-handed diving catch by Shadab Khan off Mohammad Nawaz at the short third man that dismissed Brooks, but only after he helped Hope in recovery.

Skipper Nicholas Pooran hit three towering sixes in his 16-ball 21 while Rovman Powell made 32 off 23 balls and Romario Shepherd took 25 off 18 as West Indies added 87 in the last ten overs.

The three-match series is part of One-Day Super League — qualification round of the 2023 World Cup — in which each match carries ten points.

The other two matches will be on Friday and Sunday — also in Multan.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Junior

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK) TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK) Match referee: Mohammad Javed (PAK)

Dave
Jun 08, 2022 06:55pm
Any money
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 08, 2022 07:40pm
It would have been much better for PCB not to organize these three ODI matches between the visiting West Indies team and the green shirts under intensively and extensively hot, humid, hazy, rough, scorching, dusty, tough and blistering June weather conditions in the centuries old city of Multan, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, by far, one of the hottest cities of South Asia.
