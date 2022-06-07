Wapda ex-chief Muzammil Hussain skips NAB hearing in $753m scam

LAHORE: Former Water and Power Development Agency (Wapda) chairman retired Lt-Gen Muzammil Hussain skipped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s hearing on Monday in a hydro power project scam.

The ex-general is accused of causing a loss to the national kitty to the tune of $753 million in the extension-IV hydro power project at Tarbela Dam.

NAB had summoned him for investigation on June 6 to record his statement.

“Mr Hussain did not appear before the NAB Lahore, citing personal reasons,” a source told Dawn.

In a call-up notice to Mr Hussain, the NAB says there are allegations against him of misuse of authority and misappropriation of the government funds in the extension-IV hydro power project at Tarbela Dam, which caused a $753m loss to the national kitty.

The probe is currently at the ‘complaint verification stage’.

Mr Hussain resigned from the Wapda top slot last month, citing personal reasons.

