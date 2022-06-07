DAWN.COM Logo

Wapda ex-chief Muzammil Hussain skips NAB hearing in $753m scam

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 7, 2022 - Updated June 7, 2022 11:16am

LAHORE: Former Water and Power Development Agency (Wapda) chairman retired Lt-Gen Muzammil Hussain skipped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s hearing on Monday in a hydro power project scam.

The ex-general is accused of causing a loss to the national kitty to the tune of $753 million in the extension-IV hydro power project at Tarbela Dam.

NAB had summoned him for investigation on June 6 to record his statement.

“Mr Hussain did not appear before the NAB Lahore, citing personal reasons,” a source told Dawn.

In a call-up notice to Mr Hussain, the NAB says there are allegations against him of misuse of authority and misappropriation of the government funds in the extension-IV hydro power project at Tarbela Dam, which caused a $753m loss to the national kitty.

The probe is currently at the ‘complaint verification stage’.

Mr Hussain resigned from the Wapda top slot last month, citing personal reasons.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2022

