Very hot weather forecast for Pakistan

Jamal Shahid Published June 6, 2022 - Updated June 6, 2022 09:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakis­tan Meteorological Depart­ment (PMD) on Sunday forecast very hot weather in almost all parts of the country in the next four to five days, saying that daytime temperature will continue to increase till June 9.

Heatwave conditions will prevail in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Sindh and eastern parts of Balochistan during this period owing to a significant rise in temperature.

Moreover, the PMD said, the high temperature will be followed by storms and dust winds in afternoon or evening. Consequently, the week-long heatwave conditions may lead to water stress on reservoirs, standing crops and vegetation.

In the light of PMD’s forecast, the National Disaster Management Authority has directed the relevant departments to ensure necessary preventive measures.

PDMAs (provincial disaster management authorities) have been directed to coordinate with the relevant departments for taking measures to mitigate the impact heatwave conditions.

The general public has been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to sunlight.

APP adds: Health experts have advised citizens to ensure taking special preventive measures to protect them, especially children from heat-related illnesses in the prevailing high temperature.

According to them, parents and teachers must have measures in place to prepare for and manage the risks associated with extremely hot wea­ther as children and young people are more susceptible to heat stress.

In the wake of the recent heatwave, the National Institute of Health has called for taking necessary measures.

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2022

