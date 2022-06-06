DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 06, 2022

50 worshippers shot dead in Nigeria

Reuters Published June 6, 2022 - Updated June 6, 2022 07:53am
Relatives of churchgoers who were attacked by gunmen during Sunday's church service gather as health workers attend to victims brought in by ambulance after the attack at St. Francis Catholic Church. — Reuters
Relatives of churchgoers who were attacked by gunmen during Sunday's church service gather as health workers attend to victims brought in by ambulance after the attack at St. Francis Catholic Church. — Reuters
Victims of the bomb attack during a Catholic mass at St. Francis Catholic church receive treatment at St. Louis Catholic Hospital. — Reuters
Victims of the bomb attack during a Catholic mass at St. Francis Catholic church receive treatment at St. Louis Catholic Hospital. — Reuters

ABUJA: At least 50 people were killed and others injured after gunmen attacked a Catholic church in Nigeria’s Ondo state during mass on Sunday, a doctor and local media reported.

A doctor at a hospital in Owo, a town in the state in Nigeria’s southwest, said that no fewer than 50 bodies had been moved to the FMC (Federal Medical Centre) in Owo and to St. Louis Catholic Hospital.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack, calling it “heinous”. The identity and motive of the attackers was not immediately clear.

Local media said gunmen had fired at worshippers and detonated explosives at the church. Those killed included women and children.

Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson for Ondo state, said only that there had been an incident at the Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo and said police would issue a further statement soon.

Africa’s most populous country has witnessed attacks and kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs, mostly in its northwest. Such attacks are rare in southwestern Nigeria.

Ondo state governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu cut short a trip to the capital Abuja and returned to Ondo after the attack.

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Multani
Jun 06, 2022 07:57am
We condemn all violence against any religious groups.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more perks
Updated 06 Jun, 2022

No more perks

The government must impose highly visible, across-the-board austerity measures on the ruling elite immediately.
Transport blues
06 Jun, 2022

Transport blues

AS fuel prices go through the roof — with more shocks likely — the state needs to seriously revamp the public...
Screening civil servants
06 Jun, 2022

Screening civil servants

THE government has attracted significant flak for ‘officially’ empowering the ISI, the country’s premier spy...
Saving Earth
05 Jun, 2022

Saving Earth

FIFTY years ago today, countries worried by the pressing environmental concerns faced by a planet they shared, came...
Excellent cricket
05 Jun, 2022

Excellent cricket

ON the back of a disastrous World Cup campaign, the Twenty20 and One-Day International series wins against Sri Lanka...
Karachi fire
Updated 05 Jun, 2022

Karachi fire

An investigation team needs to determine why a superstore was allowed to turn a residential building’s basement.