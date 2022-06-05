Bajaur jirga calls for reopening of border points

BAJAUR: A jirga here on Saturday reiterated demand for reopening the three border points in the Bajaur district for resumption of trade activities and people’s movement.

The jirga was arranged by Awami National Party’s district chapter in Laghari area of Mamond tehsil.

ANP provincial working committee member Sheikh Jan Zada, religious figure Maulana Khan Zeb, Jamaat-i-Islami deputy district chief Qari Abdul Majeed, All Bajaur Political Parties Alliance founder president Qazi Abdul Manan and Inayat Kallay traders’ association president Imran Mahir spoke on the occasion.

The jirga was fourth such meeting held in the past three weeks to press for reopening of the border routes.

The speakers said Nawa Pass, Ghakhi Pass and Lati Pass had been closed since 2007 over security reasons. They said keeping the points closed despite restoration of peace in the region was unjustified. The speakers said reopening of crossing points would boost economic situation of the district by providing job opportunities to thousands of people.

They noted that reopening of routes would also enable businessmen from Malakand division to access the Central Asian Republics.

They called upon the authorities in Pakistan and Afghanistan to reopen the routes without delay.

According to the organisers, the fifth and final jirga on the issue would be held in Raghagan area on coming Friday.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2022