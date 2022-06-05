DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 05, 2022

Bajaur jirga calls for reopening of border points

A Correspondent Published June 5, 2022 - Updated June 5, 2022 10:55am

BAJAUR: A jirga here on Saturday reiterated demand for reopening the three border points in the Bajaur district for resumption of trade activities and people’s movement.

The jirga was arranged by Awami National Party’s district chapter in Laghari area of Mamond tehsil.

ANP provincial working committee member Sheikh Jan Zada, religious figure Maulana Khan Zeb, Jamaat-i-Islami deputy district chief Qari Abdul Majeed, All Bajaur Political Parties Alliance founder president Qazi Abdul Manan and Inayat Kallay traders’ association president Imran Mahir spoke on the occasion.

The jirga was fourth such meeting held in the past three weeks to press for reopening of the border routes.

The speakers said Nawa Pass, Ghakhi Pass and Lati Pass had been closed since 2007 over security reasons. They said keeping the points closed despite restoration of peace in the region was unjustified. The speakers said reopening of crossing points would boost economic situation of the district by providing job opportunities to thousands of people.

They noted that reopening of routes would also enable businessmen from Malakand division to access the Central Asian Republics.

They called upon the authorities in Pakistan and Afghanistan to reopen the routes without delay.

According to the organisers, the fifth and final jirga on the issue would be held in Raghagan area on coming Friday.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saving Earth
05 Jun, 2022

Saving Earth

FIFTY years ago today, countries worried by the pressing environmental concerns faced by a planet they shared, came...
Excellent cricket
05 Jun, 2022

Excellent cricket

ON the back of a disastrous World Cup campaign, the Twenty20 and One-Day International series wins against Sri Lanka...
Karachi fire
Updated 05 Jun, 2022

Karachi fire

An investigation team needs to determine why a superstore was allowed to turn a residential building’s basement.
Moody’s downgrade
Updated 04 Jun, 2022

Moody’s downgrade

The rating agency is reasonable in expecting that the government cannot deliver stability in its short tenure.
Water shortages
04 Jun, 2022

Water shortages

THIS summer has unpredictably turned out to be the driest in most parts of the country in many decades. No wonder...
Palestine killings
04 Jun, 2022

Palestine killings

THE murder of four Palestinian civilians in the occupied territories by Israeli forces over a period of two days...