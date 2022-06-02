DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 02, 2022

Rapid rise in Mumbai pushes India's Covid numbers to month high

Reuters Published June 2, 2022 - Updated June 2, 2022 10:38am

India's health ministry reported 3,712 new coronavirus infections for the past 24 hours on Thursday, the highest in nearly a month, driven up by a record number cases recorded in the financial capital, Mumbai.

The city reported 739 cases on Wednesday night, more than double the number it had recorded just two days earlier, 318.

“Trend graph of Mumbai shows a silent wave, mild Omicron variants. Protect vulnerables, keep close watch on hospitalisation,” Shashank Joshi, a member of the state government task force on Covid-19 said on Twitter late on Wednesday.

“There is no rise in hospitalisations. People are quarantining themselves at home and recovering at home. There is no need to worry,” state health minister Rajesh Tope told reporters on Wednesday.

Mumbai was one of the first cities to be affected in India's devastating second wave of the pandemic in 2021, but was lauded for its efficient tackling of the crisis.

India has recorded more than 43 million cases and 524,641 deaths since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 02 Jun, 2022

Ready for elections?

It appears from recent developments that system is ready for general election, even if timeline for polls remains moot.
02 Jun, 2022

Increasing food prices

THE low-middle-income families, who usually purchase their groceries from government-run utility stores to save...
02 Jun, 2022

Russian oil

AS high global oil prices hit all sectors of the economy, and with more petroleum price shocks in the pipeline, the...
01 Jun, 2022

Sour grapes

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan’s abortive Azadi March has him blaming many things for his decision to abandon, ...
01 Jun, 2022

New governor

THE appointment of Balighur Rehman as new Punjab governor after weeks of political wrangling between the president...
A ghastly crime
Updated 01 Jun, 2022

A ghastly crime

The incident has left women the message that without the ‘protection’ of a man, they are easy prey.